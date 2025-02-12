Schbangers claim victory in Cricket at Agency Premier League S2

The grand finale of the Agency Premier League took place under the bright lights of Astro Park, Mumbai, as Team Schbangers and Night Watchmen battled for supremacy in an electrifying box cricket showdown. The high-stakes match, played in an 8-over format, saw exceptional performances from both sides, culminating in Team Schbangers clinching the victory by 3 wickets.

Toss and First Innings: Opting to field first, Team Schbangers capitalised on the early breakthroughs, restricting Night Watchmen to 56/7 in 7 overs. Despite a steady start, Night Watchmen struggled against a disciplined bowling attack. Rajesh Naik emerged as the standout batter for Night Watchmen, scoring 17 runs off 9 balls at an impressive strike rate of 188.89, including two boundaries. Meanwhile, Nitesh Jain contributed 12 runs with a strike rate of 141.67.

Team Schbangers' bowling unit proved their mettle, with Siddesh Shinde leading the attack, taking 2 wickets for just 7 runs in his 2-over spell at an economy rate of 3.50. Swapnil Ghase and Pratik Tandel also made key contributions, each picking up 2 wickets.

Second Innings: Chasing 57 for victory, Team Schbangers showed resilience despite early hiccups. They reached 50 runs in 5.3 overs, with extras playing a significant role. Siddesh Shinde once again shined, displaying his all-round prowess by smashing 14 runs off just 5 balls at a staggering strike rate of 280.00. His quick-fire knock, laced with two boundaries, provided the momentum Team Schbangers needed to cross the finish line.

Ultimately, Team Schbangers successfully chased the target in 6.2 overs, finishing at 57/5, securing a thrilling 3-wicket win and lifting the championship trophy.

Match highlights: Semifinals

Semi-Final 1: Team Schbangers vs. FCB Kinnect Pheonix

Match Result: Team Schbangers won by 6 wickets

FCB Kinnect Pheonix Innings:

Scored 57/7 in 4.1 overs

Best Batter: Afan Pagarkar (6 runs, 3 fours, SR 333.33)

Team Schbangers Innings:

Chased 58/2 in 4.2 overs

Best Batter: Pratik Tandel (16 runs, SR 118.75)

Best Bowler: Siddesh Shinde (1 wicket, economy 10.00)

Semi-Final 2: Night Watchmen vs. Obbserv

Match Result: Night Watchmen won by 6 wickets

Obbserv Innings:

Scored 63/6 in 5 overs

Best Batter: Atul (13 runs, 5 fours, SR 261.54)

Night Watchmen Innings:

Chased 66/4 in 4.2 overs

Best Batter: Swapnil Gavde (7 runs, 3 fours, SR 300.00)

Best Bowler: Shubham Nalawade (1 wicket, economy 3.00

Match highlights- Finals

Player of the Match: Siddesh Shinde (Team Schbangers) – 14 runs (5 balls, 2 fours, SR 280.00) & 2 wickets (7 runs, economy 3.50)

Best Batter: Rajesh Naik (Night Watchmen) – 17 runs (9 balls, 2 fours, SR 188.89)

Best Bowler: Siddesh Shinde (Team Schbangers) – 2 wickets (7 runs, economy 3.50)

With this victory, Team Schbangers etched their name in the Agency Premier League history, showcasing skill and determination. The tournament, featuring 94 matches across 61 teams, was a testament to the growing passion for competitive cricket, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next edition.