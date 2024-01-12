Social Samosa's Agency Premier League: Bridging bonds beyond the boardroom

In a bid to bring the Advertising and Marketing (A&M) industry closer, Social Samosa is set to launch its 'Agency Premier League'. This cricket league promises to be more than just a battle on the field; it's an opportunity for agencies to interact, collaborate, and build lasting connections off the field.

The Agency Premier League goes beyond the competitive spirit and aims to create a platform where professionals from different agencies can come together in a relaxed and informal setting. The league recognizes the importance of fostering relationships outside the office environment, acknowledging that the best collaborations often stem from personal connections.

The league isn't just about showcasing cricketing talent; it's about nurturing camaraderie. It's an opportunity to break down hierarchical barriers and promote a sense of unity within the A&M industry.

For details related to the dates, timings, registration fees, etc refer to the form below. The form outlines other additional details for interested agencies.

So, gear up, register your team here, and be part of this exciting venture that promises not only cricketing action but also a chance to redefine professional relationships. The Agency Premier League is more than just a game; it's a step towards a more connected and collaborative A&M industry.