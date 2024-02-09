TheSmallBigIdea wins the Agency Premier League 2024 title

TheSmallBigIdea clinched the inaugural Agency Premier League title on Thursday by defeating PivotRoots in the final. Sagar Dambale was adjudged the player of the match who scored 41 runs off 9 balls and took one wicket. Along with the title trophy, Team TSBI was awarded a prize of INR 51,000.

Team TSBI had posted a massive total of 101 runs off eight overs in the first innings. Chasing the total, Pivot Mavericks’ Jay Patel instilled some hope by hitting a few boundaries, however, they failed to achieve the target, getting all out on 65.

Team TSBI dominated their league matches and qualified in the subsequent matches in a formidable manner to reach the final. In a similar fashion, Pivot Mavericks put up an insurmountable performance on their road to the final.

The final saw two of the strongest teams colliding for the coveted title. Pivot Mavericks was awarded a prize of INR 21,000 for being the runner-up in the inaugural tournament.

Day 2 of APL witnessed agencies who had prevailed in the tournament's early stages colliding to advance to the next rounds. The final day saw some thrilling encounters and some really close contests. Teams put up their A-game in trying to qualify for the final.

The award ceremony was a noteworthy event that saw players being felicitated for their efforts. Pratik Tandel of Schbang Warriors won the Batter of the Tournament award for scoring a total of 150 runs. Jay Patel of Pivot Mavericks was adjudged the Bowler of the Tournament leading the chart with eight wickets in the league. Meanwhile, Sanskar Bhoir of Team Gozoop Group won the Fielder of the Tournament award with seven dismissals to his name. Sameer Khan of Ulka Warriors secured the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 148 runs with the bat and taking three wickets.

Here is a rundown of the matches that transpired on Day 2:

Match 28:

ABBA DABBA JABBA vs. KAAFI CHALLENGERS

R: Abba Dabba Jabba won by 22 runs (All out)

Match 32:

L&K SAATCHI vs. PURETECH DIGITAL

R: Puretech Digital won by 4 wickets

Match 35:

TEAM GOZOOP GROUP vs. PUBLICIS WORLDWIDE

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 19 runs

Match 36:

IA STRIKERS vs. OKTOSQUAD

R: IA Strikers won by 25 runs

Match 37:

SCHBANG WARRIORS vs. WRMUSTANGS

R: Schbang Warriors won by 7 runs

Match 38:

ROOTERSUNITED vs. PIVOT MAVERICKS

R: Pivot Mavericks won by 7 wickets

Match 39:

ABBA DABBA JABBA vs. NIGHT WATCHMEN

R: Night Watchmen won by 8 wickets

Match 40:

SOCHEERS vs. ULKA WARRIORS

R: Ulka Warriors won by 5 wickets

Match 41:

HAVAS RISING STARS vs. PURETECH DIGITAL

R: Puretech Digital won by 6 wickets

Match 42:

BLINK GIANTS vs. TEAM TSBI

R: Team TSBI won by 4 wickets

Match 43 (Quarterfinals):

IA STRIKERS vs. TEAM GOZOOP GROUP

R: Team Gozoop Group won by 5 wickets

Match 44 (Quarterfinals):

SCHBANG WARRIORS vs.PIVOT MAVERICKS

R: Pivot Mavericks won by 7 wickets

Match 45 (Quarterfinals):

NIGHT WATCHMEN vs. ULKA WARRIORS

R: Ulka Warriors won by 7 wickets

Match 46 (Quarterfinals):

TEAM TSBI vs. PURETECH DIGITAL

R: Team TSBI won by 14 runs (All out)

Semi-final 1:

PIVOT MAVERICKS vs. TEAM GOZOOP GROUP

R: Pivot Mavericks won by 62 runs

Semi-final 2:

TEAM TSBI vs. ULKA WARRIORS

R: Team TSBI won by 32 runs (All out)

Final:

TEAM TSBI vs. PIVOT MAVERICKS

R: Team TSBI won by 36 runs.

Check out the scorecards, statistics, match broadcasts, leaderboards, and other details regarding both the days of APL here.

Simpl was the Checkout Partner and Cricheroes was the Tech Partner for Social Samosa's Agency Premier League.