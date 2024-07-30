Jurors of SAMMIE 2024 encourage participants to keep experimenting, regardless of outcome

The grand finale of SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands 2024 is just around the corner. On July 31, at precisely 8 PM, the results will be announced in an offline event.

In the lead-up to this much-anticipated evening, the esteemed jury panel has shared their thoughts and words of inspiration with Social Samosa. These industry experts have meticulously reviewed and assessed each entry, bringing their extensive knowledge and experience to the table to ensure the best are recognised and celebrated.

Their insights and encouragement highlight the hard work and creativity of all participants and offer motivation for the Advertising and Marketing community. As we approach the finale, let’s take a moment to appreciate the journey and the valuable guidance from our jury.

Aalap Desai, CCO and Co-Founder, tgthr:

Winning an award is a beautiful experience. You know the hard work and the frustration you've put in to make a piece come alive. The second you win, all that disappears and turns into pride. You joke about it all. You chuckle at the struggles. You cherish the moment. This is beautiful and I hope we'll spread a lot of this joy to the best teams doing the best work in the industry at the SAMMIE this year.

Amar Deep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Interactive Avenues: It’s an honour to chair the Digital Jury of the Sammie Awards and I extend my gratitude to the Social Samosa team for this opportunity. I look forward to judging some of the most impactful work in the industry and learning something new from each of the entries. My message to all the participants – while social media has revolutionized the possibilities of advertising and personalisation, marketers must focus on delivering authenticity and building meaningful relationships with consumers. I’m sure the competition in the Sammies will be fierce, and I wish all of you the very best!

Gautam Reghunath, Co-founder & CEO, Talented:

Social media is where culture gets made. One can argue that on an everyday basis, it is also where creativity is most on display. I hope to see work that champions creative thinking to solve real problems, for brands, or people - or at the very least, makes people laugh!

Win or not, I encourage participants to experiment, use real and powerful insights and push the boundaries of what they're capable of each year. Make the work matter, and never stop having fun. Social media is meant to be fun.

Hetal Khalsa, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, PivotRoots- a Havas Company:

As a juror, I expect to see innovative and unique approaches to social media content. Entries should demonstrate creativity in their campaigns, visuals, and storytelling. It is interesting to evaluate submissions that make innovative use of the features and tools available on different social media platforms while employing the right media tactics to create impactful results.

Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga & The Yellow Shutter:

Being on the Sammie Best Social Media Brands Awards jury, I'm excited to see how companies have adapted to the constantly changing world of digital marketing. I'm eager to see entries that highlight creative campaigns and effective collaboration tactics, showcasing an in-depth understanding of social media's ability to create real connections. Seeing the creativity and effort required to create messages that connect with audiences and promote community is encouraging. I wish you well and hope that you keep inspiring and shining with your work.

Josy Paul, Chairperson & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India:

It’s good to participate. It shows you love your work and that you are not afraid to be judged. It says you are not a spectator. So, no matter what the outcome, you know you love what you do. In the end, there is only love.

Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental:

I saw a lot of entries, but the ones that stood out for me were the ones that had social at the heart of the idea - how you use the medium matters. There’s a reason it’s called Sammie Best Social Media Brands Awards and not Sammie Best Brands on Social Media Awards.

Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Grapes:

The SAMMIE award applauds the creative minds of the industry; it celebrates the innovative campaigns and genuine connections established by the brand. Being the much-anticipated award, I eagerly look forward to the creativity, originality and communicative power of the brand. The idea should focus on two things: one, it should drive purpose for the society at large or should be humorous and fun-oriented to amplify the uniqueness or originality of the campaign. Also, it would be great to see the integration of technology to calibrate the proficiency of the brands in leveraging new-age ideas. The ability to devise a narrative fostering insightful storytelling while striking a balance between brand proposition and catering to the needs of the audience will be a crucial factor in identifying outstanding brands.

I would like to appreciate all the brands participating in the awards. Coming with the ability to meander the dynamic advertising and marketing with sheer ingenuity is laudable. I would like to take the opportunity and highlight the importance of forming connections with the audience. Irrespective of the result, if a brand is able to grab the attention of the audience, it is commendable on the part of the brand and is a key to successful engagement with the audience.

Suneil Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

With Influencer marketing and AI really unlocking new potential for creativity, I am excited to see how brands, brand owners and agencies are leveraging new avenues to connect with consumers and build brand love.

Tusharr Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Only Much Louder

As a juror, I’m super excited to see what everyone brings to the table. I’m looking for entries that are rooted in a key insight, build on strong creative but really land what the brand is intending to do. I want to see campaigns that genuinely connect with audiences, not just ticking the boxes. Authenticity is key – let’s see the real voice of your brand shining through. And, of course, a bit of data to back up your awesomeness never hurts. Show us the impact you’ve made, the conversations you’ve started, and the communities you’ve built!

Huge props for putting yourselves out there! Keep it genuine, keep it fun, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Creativity is the superpower—please use it to inspire and engage. Best of luck, and I can’t wait to see your brilliant work!



Stay tuned as we prepare to unveil the winners who have set new benchmarks in the dynamic world of social media. Join us on July 31 at 8 PM for an evening of celebration, recognition, and inspiration at SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands 2024.