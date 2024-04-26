Best Social Media Brands: SAMMIE 2024 guidebook

In the ever-changing digital marketing landscape, Social Samosa returns with the sixth edition of the Best Social Media Brands Awards, SAMMIE 2024. This platform celebrates the success of Human Brands that have contributed to the growth of the Social Media Ecosystem.

Social media is no longer just about sharing your brand messages, it has become a platform for genuine connections and authentic conversations between brands and consumers. A vast majority of Agencies, Platforms and Tools thrive because of Brands and Businesses who are invested in the power of social media.

At its core, SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is a platform to celebrate the success of Human Brands, that have contributed to the growth of the Social Media Ecosystem. A vast majority of Agencies, Platforms and Tools thrive because of Brands and Businesses that are invested in the power of Social Media. And from that lens, Brands are the true evangelists of Social Media.

SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is a our token of respect and admiration for Influential Brands who lead the pack on Social Media.

For the unacquainted, BSMB comprises 23 Main Categories, 30 Special Categories, and 6 Individual Categories. The guidebook also provides a detailed explanation of how to upload the entry with relevant details and material.