SAMMIE 2024: The Marketing Pulse Summit agenda

Social Samosa is here with the sixth edition of Best Social Media Brands Awards, SAMMIE 2024, in what has been a very dynamic field—digital marketing. The event heralds brands that have managed to crack the social media code and thus reward their innovative campaigns and impactful engagement strategies.

SAMMIE 2024 celebrates the evolution of social media marketing, acknowledging how brands have adapted to the shifting dynamics of online interactions. It's now no longer just about broadcasting messages; social media has enabled real connections and true conversations between brands and consumers.

At the core, SAMMIE 2024 is all about recognizing hard work from the backbones of successful social media campaigns: strategists, planners, creatives, and all those who embrace interactivity within these platforms. A salute to them for their efforts in developing messages that relate to audiences and foster a sense of community.

The esteemed jury behind the awards features jury chairs such as Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO, Amardeep Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Interactive Avenues, and Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia.

Other jury members include the likes of Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental, Gautam Reghunath, Co-Founder & CEO, Talented, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga and The Yellow Shutter, Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India, Aalap Desai, CCO and Co-Founder, tgthr and more.

The pre-cursor to SAMMIE Best Social Media Brands is SAMMIE: The Marketing Pulse Summit which celebrates the success of human brands who have contributed to the growth of the social media ecosystem. A vast majority of agencies, platforms and tools thrive because of brands and businesses who are invested in the power of social media. And from that lens, brands are the true evangelists of social media.

The event will curate learnings and insights from India’s leading CMOs and Marketing Heads. The Summit in yesteryears has featured Industry Leaders like Karthi Marshan, Ex CMO Kotak Mahindra Bank; Sid Banerjee Ex CMO - Vodafone; Virginia Sharma - Google; Krishnarao Buddha - Parle; Utsav Chaudhuri - Marketing Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment at Viacom18.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

Keynote: Shubhranshu Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, CVBU at Tata Motors

Panel Discussion: The Marketing Conundrum: Doing More with Less

Panelists:

Anuja Trivedi, CMO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Mahip Dwivedi, VP & Head of Marketing, Pepperfry

Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo

Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science

Panel Discussion: Modern Marketer’s Toolbox: The Marketing Stack you need to win!

Panelists:

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer, Zepto

Krithika Sriram Chief Growth Officer at PLIX

Panel Discussion: Diffusion of Innovation: The AI Chapter

Panelists:

Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company

Adityan Kayalakal, Head, Marketing & Founding Team Member, Veera

Panel Discussion: The Marketer's Guide to plan Media Investments

Panelists:

Ankit Desai, Head - Media, Digital Marketing and Brand PR, Marico Limited

Argho Bhattacharya, Head of Marketing, PayU

Geetanjali Sachwani, VP & Head of Marketing, Franklin Templeton, India

Panel Discussion: Marketing 3.0: Trends shaping the Future

Panelists:

Abhishek Gupta, CMO, Edelweiss Life

Tara Kapur, Marketing Head for Duolingo English Test, India

Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing, Welspun Global

Ruta Aniruddha Patel, Head, Brand Marketing, Raymond Lifestyle

