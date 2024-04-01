Best Social Media Brands, SAMMIE 2024: Nominations open now

In the ever-changing digital marketing landscape, Social Samosa returns with the sixth edition of the Best Social Media Brands Awards, SAMMIE 2024. This event shines a spotlight on brands that have excelled in navigating the complexities of social media, recognizing their innovative campaigns and impactful engagement strategies.
SAMMIE 2024 celebrates the evolution of social media marketing, acknowledging how brands have adapted to the shifting dynamics of online interactions. No longer just about broadcasting messages, social media has become a platform for genuine connections and authentic conversations between brands and consumers.
At its core, SAMMIE 2024 is about honouring the efforts of the individuals behind successful social media campaigns -- the strategists, planners, and creatives who have embraced the interactive nature of social platforms. It's a nod to their dedication to creating content that resonates with audiences and fosters a sense of community.
The event promises to celebrate the contributions of custodians, strategists, planners, and creative minds who shape successful and human-centric brands on social media, recognizing their efforts in creating engaging content and meaningful connections with audiences.
The Nomination Deadline for the same is 26th April 2024
You can nominate in the following categories:Special Categories
- Best Use of Social Media to launch a product or service
- Best Use of Social Media to generate leads or drive revenues
- Best Use of Technology to create a seamless Brand Experience on Social Media
- Best Use of Branded Content
- Best Use of Creators / Influencers
- Best Use of Video Content
- Best Use of UGC / Co Creation Strategy
- Best Use of Social Media for a Cause
- Best Use of Digital Data, Analytics & Listening
- Best Use of Short Format Video Content
- Best Use of Long Format Video Content
- Best Use of Social Media for Crisis Management
- Best Use of Memes
- Best Use of Social Media for Occasion / Festival
- Best Use of CGI
- Best Use of AI
- Best Use of AR
- Best Use of ORM
- Best Conversational Brand on Social Media
- Best Use of Instagram
- Best Use of LinkedIn
- Best Use of Snapchat
- Best Use of X
- Best Use of YouTube
- Best Use of Quora
- Best Use of Content Marketing
- Best Use of Guerilla Marketing
- Best Use of Influencer Marketing
- Best Use of Moment Marketing
- Best Use of Performance Marketing
- Automobile
- B2B
- Beauty
- Best Social Media Brand
- BFSI
- Consumer Electronics
- Corporates
- Education
- Entertainment
- Fashion
- FMCG
- Healthcare
- Home and Living
- Hospitality
- Infrastructure
- Media
- Real Estate
- Retail
- Sports
- Technology
- Telecom
- Travel
- Miscellaneous
- CMO of the Year
- Marketing Director/Marketing Head of the Year
- Digital Marketing Professional of the Year
- Social Media Professional of the Year
- Brand manager of the Year
- Brand Ambassador of the Year
As SAMMIE 2024 unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the transformative power of social media and the endless possibilities it offers for brands to connect with their audience in meaningful ways.
Have more queries? Write to us at events@socialsamosa.com. If you have suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.