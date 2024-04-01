Best Social Media Brands, SAMMIE 2024: Nominations open now

In the ever-changing digital marketing landscape, Social Samosa returns with the sixth edition of the Best Social Media Brands Awards, SAMMIE 2024. This event shines a spotlight on brands that have excelled in navigating the complexities of social media, recognizing their innovative campaigns and impactful engagement strategies.

SAMMIE 2024 celebrates the evolution of social media marketing, acknowledging how brands have adapted to the shifting dynamics of online interactions. No longer just about broadcasting messages, social media has become a platform for genuine connections and authentic conversations between brands and consumers.

At its core, SAMMIE 2024 is about honouring the efforts of the individuals behind successful social media campaigns -- the strategists, planners, and creatives who have embraced the interactive nature of social platforms. It's a nod to their dedication to creating content that resonates with audiences and fosters a sense of community.

The event promises to celebrate the contributions of custodians, strategists, planners, and creative minds who shape successful and human-centric brands on social media, recognizing their efforts in creating engaging content and meaningful connections with audiences.

The Nomination Deadline for the same is 26th April 2024

You can nominate in the following categories: Special Categories

Best Use of Social Media to launch a product or service

Best Use of Social Media to generate leads or drive revenues

Best Use of Technology to create a seamless Brand Experience on Social Media

Best Use of Branded Content

Best Use of Creators / Influencers

Best Use of Video Content

Best Use of UGC / Co Creation Strategy

Best Use of Social Media for a Cause

Best Use of Digital Data, Analytics & Listening

Best Use of Short Format Video Content

Best Use of Long Format Video Content

Best Use of Social Media for Crisis Management

Best Use of Memes

Best Use of Social Media for Occasion / Festival

Best Use of CGI

Best Use of AI

Best Use of AR

Best Use of ORM

Best Conversational Brand on Social Media

Best Use of Instagram

Best Use of LinkedIn

Best Use of Snapchat

Best Use of X

Best Use of YouTube

Best Use of Quora

Best Use of Content Marketing

Best Use of Guerilla Marketing

Best Use of Influencer Marketing

Best Use of Moment Marketing

Best Use of Performance Marketing

Automobile

B2B

Beauty

Best Social Media Brand

BFSI

Consumer Electronics

Corporates

Education

Entertainment

Fashion

FMCG

Healthcare

Home and Living

Hospitality

Infrastructure

Media

Real Estate

Retail

Sports

Technology

Telecom

Travel

Miscellaneous Individual Category CMO of the Year

Marketing Director/Marketing Head of the Year

Digital Marketing Professional of the Year

Social Media Professional of the Year

Brand manager of the Year

Brand Ambassador of the Year