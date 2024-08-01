Coca-Cola, CEAT, Axis Bank & Vi lead the charts in SAMMIE Best Social Media Campaigns Category

On a remarkable day for the social media landscape at Social Samosa’s Best Social Media Brands Awards, SAMMIE 2024, the best campaigns across various categories were recognised for their creativity and impact. This year’s winners showcased innovative use of video content, short and long-format videos, user-generated content, guerilla marketing, and more.

A total of 98 awards were given out for the social media campaigns, with 45 Gold and 53 Silver awards highlighting the breadth of talent and ingenuity in the industry. Among the standout winners were Vi's Human Network Testing Telecom Network Axis Bank’s Mother’s Day campaign by AutumnGrey, CEAT’s YaarWalaPyaar and Lenovo’s Brave New Art by FCB Kinnect, Yuvaa's Be A Man Yaar and more secured Gold awards for their innovative and impactful campaigns. Among the brands that won the most awards were Coca-Cola, Coke Studio Bharat, Axis Bank, CEAT, and Vi, each earning multiple accolades across different categories.



Coca-Cola & Coke Studio Bharat's several campaigns like Foodmarks, ApnaSunao etc, done by StudioX, WPP win big at SAMMIE Best Social Media Campaigns category.

Best Use of Video Content saw Axis Bank’s Mother’s Day campaign by AutumnGrey winning a Silver, while Vi’s Human Network Testing Telecom Network by Ogilvy took home the Gold.

In the Best Use of Short Format Video Content category, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ #SafetyKeSideEffects by Dentsu Creative - Social/Digital earned a Silver. Ogilvy India triumphed with Gold for Vi’s Be Someone’s We, alongside Britannia Industries Limited’s Jim Jam Pops by Schbang - Digital, and Duolingo’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by Humour Me, both securing Gold as well.

For the Best Use of Long Format Video Content, BigBasket’s Saadgi by Humour Me, ICICI PRUDENTIAL’s Shuru karo apne sapno ki kishte by Dentsu, and Aditya Birla Group’s #BigInYourLife by Brandmovers India Private Limited each received Silver awards. Gold awards in this category were won by CEAT’s YaarWalaPyaar and Lenovo’s Brave New Art, both by FCB Kinnect, as well as Axis Bank’s #23in23 by AutumnGrey.

The Best Use of Social Media for a Cause category honoured MTV Nishedh’s Safe Hai, Sahi Hai by ARM Worldwide - Kavita, and CEAT’s #BuckleUpIndia by Ogilvy with Silver awards. Gold awards were given to Yuvaa’s Be A Man, Yaar!, HDFC Bank’s Lulumelon by FCB Kinnect & FCB/SIX, and Axis Bank’s #FinanceWithoutBias by AutumnGrey.

The awards ceremony not only celebrated the creativity and hard work of the winners but also highlighted the evolving landscape of social media marketing. The exceptional work set a high bar for the industry, inspiring others to push the boundaries of innovation in their future campaigns. To see the full list, click here.