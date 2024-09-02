ACKO challenges traditional views on car insurance in its new campaign

After ACKO's campaign last year, the second edition of its car insurance campaign once again features the Bollywood father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign challenges traditional views on car insurance, offering a fresh take on the insurance buying and renewal process.

In the ad, Saif is dressed as a King while Sara guides him toward a convenient way of buying insurance, accompanied by the uncle who’s irritated by all the unwarranted insurance calls.

The ad films focus on common misconceptions in the industry, such as the belief that new car buyers must purchase insurance from the dealer and address the confusion consumers face during renewals.

Speaking about the campaign, Ashish Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer of ACKO, shares, “ACKO’s auto business experienced a breakout year in FY’24, with demand significantly surpassing previous benchmarks. The Saif & Sara campaign helped in landing what could be boring car insurance messages in a quirky yet informative manner. He added, “We are absolutely delighted to bring this dynamic duo back on screen. I am happy that we have stuck to our core principle of having humour in our advertising. The campaign has come out really well and I am sure our customers will love watching them as well as benefit from new information that we are trying to communicate.

“Saif and Sara embody the new-age father-daughter dynamics where we see the younger generation teaching the older gen how to embrace technology for good. In our case, car insurance is traditionally seen as a dealer/agent-driven process, and ACKO is transforming this with its value-added services which make insurance in the modern day more valuable. Our films leverage the bond between Saif and Sara; keeping the signature ACKO humour and lighthearted approach to addressing important insurance-related issues for consumers,” says Vikram Pandey (Spiky), Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett South Asia.

The ad films are live, they will be promoted across a wide range of platforms, including television, social media, OTT, and digital channels.