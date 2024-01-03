ACKO releases new campaign with R Madhavan answering consumer queries

ACKO has released a series of videos that debunk the myths associated with the insurance buying journey and claim settlements consumers have. To engage in this conversation, the general insurance company roped in Bollywood actor R Madhavan, who posed questions about the key challenges in the insurance sector in the campaign titled -- What’s The Catch.

In the video/podcast series, the actor is seen having a conversation with ACKO's founder, Varun Dua. As the 'Voice of the Customer', the actor asks questions like 'What do I do if I get into a car accident?', 'How will ACKO Settle my claims without an agent?' and 'How it is in the Insurer’s Interest to Pay Claims?'. Answering Madhavan's questions in a language easily comprehensible to the layman, Varun Dua debunks common misconceptions and myths related to the insurance industry.

Varun explains how, by settling genuine claims quickly and efficiently, ACKO builds its reputation through word of mouth, which ensures customer retention and greater brand growth. He also explains the D2C business model of ACKO that settles claims without agents, harping on the fact that it is the insurer's responsibility, not the agents', to settle claims and ensure that the customers experience a worry-free insurance journey.