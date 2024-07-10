ACP Pradyuman and Daya investigate skin problems in Nykaa's new ad

Making waves on social media, Nykaa has brought back the iconic characters ACP Pradyuman and Daya in an unexpected collaboration video. Bringing back memories of the beloved 90s TV show CID, ACP Pradyuman and Daya from CID team up for Nykaa's ad, this time exploring skincare instead of solving crimes.

As part of the campaign video, ACP Pradyuman and Daya unravel the mystery behind common skin issues like open pores and pimples, providing valuable skincare tips to viewers. Daya, who is generally excited about breaking doors, realises that this time, they are tackling a mightier enemy - open pores.

As the campaign moves further, it brings together the world of skincare with the unforgettable catchphrases of CID to educate viewers on the essential Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen (CSMS) skincare routine. Additionally, the line, 'Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz,' captures the essence of the campaign as the duo tackles skincare concerns with the same determination they used to solve crimes.