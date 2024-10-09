Aditya Birla Group’s latest campaign honours Gandhi’s legacy through Instruments of Change

Mahatma Gandhi, fondly called the ‘Father of the Nation,’ was a man who believed in the power of simplicity—truth, non-violence, and compassion. During some of the hardest times in history, it was Gandhi who became a symbol of hope and change, leading India’s fight for freedom with peace as his weapon. Gandhi Jayanti, celebrated on October 2nd every year, isn’t just about celebrating Gandhi's birth but rather is a reflection on his values and how we can carry them forward.



Celebrating this occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Aditya Birla Group unveiled its heartfelt campaign, ‘Instruments of Change,’ as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This unique campaign goes beyond commemorating his legacy, but is a reminder of the potential each of us holds to create change.

At the heart of this campaign lies the instrumental rendition of Vaishnav Jan To, Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, performed on five distinct instruments crafted from materials produced by the Aditya Birla Group’s businesses. These instruments, symbolic of transformation, echo the idea that everyday materials—and everyday people—can create something remarkable when united by a higher purpose.





The campaign opens with the thought-provoking question of ‘What Makes One a Mahatma?’ thereby painting key moments from Gandhi’s life. Through spoken word poetry, the video reminds us that the path to greatness lies in simple actions driven by truth and compassion. Moreover, it shows us how Gandhi’s teachings were rooted in the belief that change begins with each individual, urging us to reflect on how our own thoughts and actions can shape the world around us.

‘Instruments of Change’ doesn’t stop there. It highlights Aditya Birla Group's initiative to promote the Eternal Gandhi Museums, known globally as Gandhi Peace Centres. These museums, located in cities such as New Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, New Jersey, and Birmingham, offer a deeply immersive experience, showcasing Gandhi’s life and India’s freedom struggle through photographs, paintings, films, and interactive exhibits. These museums are designed to connect visitors with Gandhi’s enduring message of peace and justice, creating a bridge between history and the present.

Commenting on Eternal Gandhi Museums, Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, said, “Through my grandfather-in-law, Shri Ghanshyam Dasji Birla, and through him, the Birla family shared a symbiotic bond with the Mahatma. The Mahatma’s values of trusteeship, truth, non-violence, and justice deeply influenced our family’s patriarch. And these values permeated generation after generation in the Birla family. We look upon it as a legacy. These uniquely innovative Digital Exhibitions and Peace Centres are our way of paying homage to the Father of the Nation and spreading his message. The entire walk through the Museum and the Gandhi Peace Centres serves as a stimulus, a resurgence into Gandhism. It is undeniably a unique experience, a guiding light for this and for generations to come.”

While the campaign pays a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by showing us that his teachings are just as important today, it also inspires us to think about how our actions reflect values like truth, compassion, and simplicity. The video and the concept is a reminder that we all have the ability to make a difference around us through our actions. By embracing Gandhi’s legacy, we can work together to create a better world for everyone.