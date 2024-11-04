Your heart deserves attention: Aditya Birla Health Insurance’s #LetsFaceIt campaign shows you how

In the rush of today’s fast-paced modern world, it’s easy to take our heart health for granted. Without symptoms to warn us or alarming reports to make us pause, we often believe our heart health is in good shape—especially if we've never faced a serious health scare. But sometimes, the greatest risks are the ones we can't see. World Heart Day, celebrated on September 29, pushes us to confront the reality of our heart health. Serving as a global moment to reflect and raise awareness about heart diseases it emphasises that prevention starts with understanding and caring for our hearts.

Recognising this, Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI) launched its #LetsFaceIt campaign, a month-long initiative aimed at raising awareness and empowering people to take control of their heart health this World Heart Day. Through the innovative features of the Activ Health App, ABHI aimed to bridge the gap between awareness and action, offering a way to face the truth and prioritise wellbeing before it’s too late.

The core of ABHI’s #LetsFaceIt campaign was to inspire people to face the truth about their heart health. Moreover, by downloading the Activ Health App’s Face Scan feature, ABHI helped users scan their faces and get essential heart health indicators, such as Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Oxygen Saturation, Stress Index, and Respiration Rate through this campaign.

Additionally, ABHI’s #LetsFaceIt campaign goes beyond raising awareness—it’s about inspiring real, meaningful action. Below are the key objectives of this initiative:

Campaign Duration:

The #LetsFaceIt campaign ran from September 12 to October 10, leading up to and beyond World Heart Day.

Campaign Execution:

The campaign kicked off with a video explaining the idea behind #LetsFaceIt and introducing the Face Scan feature on the Activ Health App.

This video was shared widely through social media, email, and WhatsApp to reach all stakeholders.

Moreover, social media played a pivotal role in the campaign, with targeted content aimed at raising awareness about both the Face Scan and heart health in general.

Additionally, ABHI engaged influencers from diverse fields—such as comedy, photography, and skincare—for the first time to spark conversations about the Activ Health App. These influencers downloaded the app, tried the Face Scan feature, and shared their Health Scores with their audiences. To amplify engagement, they kicked off a contest, encouraging their followers to participate by posting their own Health Scores.

ABHI further extended this contest through its own channels, urging people to download or open the Activ Health App, take a Face Scan, and share their results on Instagram, tagging ABHI and using the campaign hashtag to drive wider participation and awareness. Moreover, heart health-related messages, delivered via static posts and videos, are being used to encourage app downloads and boost Face Scan engagement.

On-Ground Excitement:

ABHI ensured that all campaign assets – from mailers and push notifications to WhatsApp messages – reached key stakeholders, including customers, advisors, Activ Living subscribers, employees, and ABC and ABG employees. To build excitement within the organisation, decals with campaign messages and QR codes for app downloads were installed on washroom mirrors across ABHI offices.

Additionally, senior team members from ABHI, ABC, and other lines of business received unique direct mailers in the form of sleek gift boxes containing customised heart health messages and mirrors, symbolising the #LetsFaceIt campaign's theme of self-reflection.

Activ Living Content:

ABHI’s Activ Living Community platform, which focuses on healthcare content, has been integrated into the #LetsFaceIt campaign. Blogs, infographics, and videos on heart health – both preventive and curative – were created and promoted across all stakeholders. The Activ Living Community remains a key part of ABHI's health-first approach, emphasising the importance of heart health.

As World Heart Day draws near, ABHI’s #LetsFaceIt campaign serves as a reminder that heart health cannot be overlooked. The campaign encourages people to move beyond assumptions and truly understand the state of their hearts. By using the app, users can gain valuable insights into their vital health stats and take proactive steps toward better heart health. It’s finally time to stop guessing and start knowing – to confront the truth about our hearts before it's too late.