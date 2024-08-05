Amazon Global Selling's '#IndiaSeDuniyaTak' campaign spotlights Indian entrepreneurs going global

Can a 112-year-old tea business from West Bengal become a globally recognized brand? Can Multani Mitti (Bentonite Clay), an age-old natural skincare secret from India become the most sought-after product in Canada, US, Japan and Australia? Can Kashmir’s Pashmina be draped in a country like Canada or Mexico? The answer to all these questions, according to Amazon, is yes.

Amazon has released the first of series of four videos titled #IndiaSeDuniyaTak’ (India to the World), which showcases these journeys of Indian ambition reaching a global audience.

Launched in India in 2015, Amazon Global Selling helps Indian businesses of all sizes export their products through Amazon's international marketplaces. The program has lowered barriers for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their export operations.

The campaign’s first video showcases the journey of Aaqib Bhat, the owner of Pashwrap, a Pashmina brand from Srinagar. Their craftsmanship and business spans generations nurturing the art of creating luxury from the threads of Pashmina wool. Although their business is decades-old, the excitement experienced by Aaqib of receiving the first global order is an important milestone in his journey

According to Bhupen Wakankar, Director Global Trade at Amazon India, "Our 'India se Duniya Tak' campaign highlights the diverse success stories of exporters using Amazon Global Selling. Launched nearly a decade ago, this program empowers Indian entrepreneurs to build thriving export businesses through e-commerce. It's remarkable to see thousands of these businesses not only establishing globally recognized brands but also introducing Indian products to international customers. Their success underscores the program's impact. Our focus remains on simplifying e-commerce exports. We're making significant investments in technology to streamline the export process, making it more accessible for businesses of all sizes. Our goal is ambitious yet clear: facilitating $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

The ‘India se Duniya Tak’ campaign features four short films. Each film delves into the world of a different exporter, showcasing their unique products and the traditional craftsmanship behind them. Some sellers began exporting with Amazon and grew into globally recognized brands. Others were already exporting; however, Amazon Global Selling helped them achieve even greater growth. Hailing from Srinagar, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Darjeeling, these four diverse stories represent the rich tapestry of Indian tradition and craftsmanship reaching a global audience. The ‘India se Duniya Tak’ video campaign is a collaborative effort, brought to life by Amazon and FCB Kinnect. Filmed across various locations, the campaign showcases the diverse offerings of Indian businesses.

According to Chandni Shah, COO, FCB Kinnect, “The ‘India se Duniya Tak’ campaign was deeply rooted in passion, aiming to bring a human touch to the typically impersonal e-commerce interactions. Amazon Global Selling isn't just a platform; it's a launchpad that showcases the remarkable offerings of Indian SMEs alongside their dreams and aspirations. We focused on authentically capturing the personal stories and unique spirit of each business featured, showcasing how Amazon Global Selling empowers Indians and the India story.”

According to Aaqib Bhat, Founder, Pashwrap, “Our specialty lies in handcrafted luxury goods, each adorned with intricate traditional Kashmiri embroidery. The creation of a single piece can span months, sometimes even a full year. Amazon Global Selling has been transformative for us, extending our market reach and enabling us to provide sustainable employment to skilled artisans from neighbouring villages. We're thrilled to be featured in Amazon's 'India se Duniya Tak' video campaign. This platform will spotlight the passion and precision behind our heirloom creations, introducing discerning global consumers to the true essence of our artistry."