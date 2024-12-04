AMFI’s new campaign takes aim at rising financial fraud in India

In a bid to enhance financial awareness and empower Indian citizens to make informed decisions, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) launched its Bharat Farq Pehchanega campaign during World Investor Week 2024. Created by Mirum, the campaign seeks to combat the growing number of financial scams and frauds in the country, educating the public on how to distinguish between legitimate investment opportunities and misleading, fraudulent schemes.

At the core of the campaign is a one-shot film that personifies Bharat, the voice of the common Indian citizen. The film features Bharat delivering a manifesto that urges people to stay vigilant and make informed decisions when it comes to their financial investments. With scams becoming increasingly sophisticated, the campaign encourages viewers to recognise red flags and avoid falling into the trap of fraudulent schemes that are preying on the financially unaware.

The narrative unfolds through a series of relatable scenarios that highlight the various ways in which scammers try to deceive individuals. In the opening scene, a man speaks about the dangers of ‘get-rich-quick’ WhatsApp groups, a common trick used to lure people into fake investment schemes. The story then shifts to show two elderly individuals discussing the rise of influencers who promote shortcuts to wealth and urge people to invest in unverified opportunities. The people, however, remain aware of these tactics and reject them, reinforcing the message that the country will recognise the difference between genuine investments and scams.

The film continues with a scene where two friends caution each other about the scammers who promise lucrative returns but are, in fact, only interested in exploiting vulnerable investors. The video further emphasises this theme by showcasing a group of individuals, one of whom explains how scammers often sell false promises of double returns to lure people into dubious investment schemes. However, the message is clear, Bharat will no longer fall for such traps, and the nation is waking up to the need for informed financial decisions.

The campaign utilises a multi-language approach to ensure it reaches a diverse audience across India. The campaign’s reach is amplified through versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, alongside shorter audio formats tailored for various audiences. Through this approach, AMFI aims to extend the reach of its financial literacy message and create awareness among people from all walks of life, regardless of language or region.

The campaign concludes with the tagline 'Bharat Farq Pehchanega', which signifies a collective shift towards financial literacy and protection against scams.

The campaign also directs viewers to the landing page, where they can access educational content on recognising financial scams, as well as take a pledge to become an informed investor. Since its launch, the campaign has garnered widespread attention, with over 30 million Indians engaging with the content. More than 85,000 individuals have taken the pledge to stay informed and make smarter financial choices.

Punit Dharamsi, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Investor Education at the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said, “With the rise in fraudulent activities and misinformation in the financial market, investors are getting adversely impacted. At AMFI, we recognised the urgent need to address this issue head-on. 'Bharat Farq Pehchanega' presented a powerful opportunity to raise awareness about scams and misinformation, and empower investors with the knowledge to make informed decisions. Launching the campaign during World Investor Week 2024 allowed us to amplify this crucial message at the right time.”

Commenting on the campaign concept, Naila Patel, National Creative Director & Senior Vice President at Mirum, said, “When people get scammed, it's often because they lack the tools to differentiate between what's genuine and what's fake. The idea was to educate investors about these differences without being preachy. Hence, we made a short, one-take film in which people from Bharat narrate a manifesto to become informed investors—dramatic and full of flair, all geared towards creating an impact."