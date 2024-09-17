Apple’s new campaign solves everyday awkward moments with its AI tool

In a world where small, everyday challenges often catch us off guard, Apple’s latest campaign for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro demonstrates how 'Apple Intelligence', AI-driven tool integrated into the new iPhone models, can make life just a little bit easier.

The three-film campaign was created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, directed by David Shane, and shot by Erik Messerschmidt features 'Game of Thrones' star Bella Ramsey.

The campaign is centered around Apple Intelligence, an AI-driven tool integrated into the new iPhone models. While AI might conjure up images of complex tech, Apple positions it as an accessible and practical tool, helping in situations we’ve all experienced. Forgetting someone's name at a party? Not reading an important email? Struggling to find a meaningful photo when you need it most? Apple Intelligence will cover you in such situations.

In the first film, Ramsey finds herself at a party but can’t recall the name of someone she bumps into. With a quick scan of her calendar, Siri discreetly retrieves the name, allowing her to handle the social situation without the embarrassing pause. The film subtly highlighted how Apple Intelligence uses personal context to save you from awkward moments.

In the second one, Ramsey faces a common work dilemma—having to discuss an email she hasn’t read. With Apple Intelligence summarising the message on the spot, she navigates the conversation without missing a beat. The film displayed how Apple’s AI goes beyond mere convenience, offering real-time solutions in professional settings.

The third film sets the tone with an awkward but heartwarming backyard scene. A father fumbles through a eulogy for his daughter's pet fish, Swimmy. Ramsey, with her comedic timing, steps in and uses Apple Intelligence’s custom memory movie feature to save the moment. The montage of the girl with her fish, backed by the emotionally charged song 'How Do You Talk to an Angel,' provides a sad yet humorous touch, perfectly capturing how the AI tool infuse technology with a sense of human emotion.