Apple's latest ad features Tim Cook in a witty banter with Mother Nature

Apple is holding a conference meeting and the special guest has big demands. Apple, in their new ad, ‘Mother Nature’ expounds on the progress they have made on the promise the company made to reduce the company’s carbon footprint to zero by 2030.



Even Apple's CEO Tim Cook is present in the ad and is visibly nervous preparing himself for the much-awaited guest of honor. It's none other than ‘Mother Earth’.

Cook shared on X, "At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world’s most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress."

Mother Nature (played by actress Octavia Spencer) has arrived and she demands answers. The entire ad plays out like an interrogation. Mother Nature has come for a status update on the promise Apple made to reduce the company’s carbon footprint to zero by 2030 by using clean energy sources and manufacturing recyclable products.

But, Apple has come prepared.

Climate change is a big concern for almost all successful companies and promises of a better environmental approach just don't cut it anymore and Apple understands that. Customers want to be cognizant of the products they use in the height of Global Warning and want brands to do better. The company explains in detail its promise of reaching a zero-carbon footprint by 2030 and the progress it has made yet to assure its customers that they are in safe and ethical hands.

The company plans to eliminate plastic from all packaging by 2024, run (office, stores, data centers) on 100% clean electricity and many other big alterations. The company also mentioned that it has planted forests in Paraguay, grasslands in Kenya, and mangroves in Colombia.

The first-ever carbon-neutral Apple product is also featured in the ad.

Tim Cook promises to Mother Nature and to us viewers, with reassurance that Apple products will have zero environmental impact by 2030.

After this promise, the wilted plant blossoms again with the promise of a greener future.