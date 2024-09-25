ASICS' new campaign exposes the desk as a threat to employee wellbeing

ASICS has launched a new campaign featuring ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox. In the film, the actor critiques corporate wellness culture, taking aim at the often-overlooked mental health risks of a sedentary work lifestyle.

The ad’s central focus is the desk itself: a symbol of the dangers posed by long hours of desk-bound work. Known for playing the fearsome Logan Roy, Cox brings his trademark intensity to the campaign, urging office workers to prioritise movement over superficial workplace wellness perks, while sporting an outfit that reflects the casualness of remote work culture.

The ad opens with Cox addressing office workers, his tone commanding and blunt. "Hello, Workers, another long day at the office," he begins, setting the stage for a no-nonsense Public Service Announcement that quickly shifts from a typical workplace grievance into a much more serious message. As the camera focuses on a standard office desk, Cox points to it and delivers a startling revelation: "It turns out that I'm not the deadliest thing in the office. This is (points at the desk), it's a killer." His message is clear that prolonged desk work is more damaging to mental health than many realise.

Cox continues to emphasise the desk as a hidden danger, noting that while workers are chained to their desks for long hours, their employers offer little more than superficial solutions to the problem, such as free fruit or 'Wellness Wednesdays.' He scoffs at these efforts, asking mockingly, "Look at you trading your own mental health for free fruit and a Wellness Wednesday." With his characteristic wit, Cox cuts through the corporate jargon and perks that fail to address the real issue: the physical and mental toll of sitting for hours on end.

"I'm giving you the truth. It's a trap." With this dialouge, the ad pivots to its call to action: encouraging workers to get away from their desks. Whether it's running, jumping, or even roller skating, Cox insists that it doesn’t matter how one moves, as long as they move for their mind.

The ASICS campaign, created by agency partner Golin, does more than deliver a snappy PSA. It ties into the brand’s larger mental health initiative, supported by 'The Desk Break' experiment.

The experiment took place over two weeks, from July 15th to July 26th. 80 desk-based workers from 16 countries worldwide, including the UK, NL, US, Japan, Australia, and India participated.

This study, led by Dr. Brendon Stubbs from King’s College London, revealed that even a modest 15-minute movement break during the workday can improve mental health by 22.5%. The findings underscore the campaign’s central message: regular movement is crucial to maintaining mental well-being in an office setting.

To further drive the campaign, on World Mental Health Day, 10 October 2024, ASICS is inviting office workers to join the #DeskBreak movement and feel the mental benefits.

The brand invites workers worldwide to join the #DeskBreak movement by taking a 15-minute movement break during their workday and sharing a photo of their empty desks online.

With each post, ASICS pledges to raise funds for mental health charities, linking individual action to a broader cause.