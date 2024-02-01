Badshah Masala takes a modernised approach with latest campaign for Maharashtra and Gujarat markets

Badshah Masala, a spice brand in India, dominating markets in Gujarat and Maharashtra, has launched its latest regional campaign, showcasing a modernized approach. Established in 1958, Badshah Masala has achieved iconic status with a memorable ad campaign jingle in the 90s.

In the past year, Badshah Masala has undertaken a strategic endeavour to breathe new life into its brand, preserving its legacy and distinctive brand elements. This revamp includes changes in packaging, product offerings, and communication strategies tailored to resonate with the evolving aspirations of the modern Indian consumer. Positive consumer feedback indicates a growing base, and the impactful April campaign, drawing inspiration from the iconic 90s campaign, has notably heightened the brand's visibility and resonance in the market.

The latest campaign focuses on Badshah products tailored for consumers in the key states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. It narrates compelling stories of how Badshah makes it convenient for individuals to craft culinary experiences at home. Specifically, the campaign shines a spotlight on iconic dishes such as Pav Bhaji and Mutton for the Maharashtra market, and Undhio and Masala Tea for the Gujarat market.

The creative side of the campaign aims to capture the heart of these culinary journeys through visuals and stories that connect with our audience's tastes.

Rehan Hasan, CEO, of Badshah Masala said, "Embarking on this flavourful journey, our aim with this campaign is to empower our consumers to effortlessly recreate cherished local dishes. At Badshah Masala, we've put together a smart cooking approach. It not only reflects our commitment to real flavours but also makes it easy for you to cook your favourite iconic dishes. We're on a mission to bring Badshah's expertise straight to your kitchen, effortlessly weaving local flavours into your daily culinary adventures."

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said: "Having a specific target audience for this campaign posed a unique challenge in establishing that emotional resonance. We delved deeply into the regional intricacies, threading the fabric of family bonds through the culinary lens. This process demanded meticulous attention yet yielded immensely gratifying results. Immersing ourselves in these vibrant cultures was an exhilarating journey. Witnessing the campaign not just come alive but deeply resonate within these markets was an incredibly fulfilling experience."

Badshah Masala's regional campaign is a celebration of tradition, flavour, and the joy of culinary exploration.