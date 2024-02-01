Beckhams recreate viral #BeHonest meme for Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

Uber Eats has set the stage for a star-studded Super Bowl commercial featuring the renowned couple, David and Victoria Beckham. The online food delivery platform presented fans with a teaser earlier this week, offering a sneak peek into what promises to be an entertaining ad during the much-anticipated Super Bowl on February 11, 2024, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers.

This teaser cleverly pays homage to a viral moment from Beckham's Netflix documentary, "David Beckham: Into the Unknown," where David amusingly challenges Victoria's assertions of a 'working class' upbringing. The couple's playful banter unfolds as Victoria announces their participation in the upcoming commercial, with David comically urging her to be honest about the ad's magnitude.

During the teaser, Victoria, attempting to reveal the commercial's airtime, humorously fumbles by referring to the Super Bowl as 'the big baseball game' and even as the 'Hockey Bowl.' Adding to the intrigue, David interrupts, teasingly mentioning the involvement of Jessica Aniston, further contributing to the comedic confusion.





Uber Eats also cleverly delivers an underlying message, encouraging viewers not to overlook their brand during the Super Bowl frenzy, humorously stating, "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."

The teaser cleverly weaves in elements from the couple's documentary, recreating a scene where David playfully exposes Victoria's privileged background. The memorable snippet involves Victoria initially downplaying her upbringing as 'very hardworking working class,' only to succumb to David's persistent questioning about the car her father drove her to school in, ultimately admitting to a Rolls-Royce in the '80s.





As anticipation builds for both the Super Bowl game and the potentially star-studded commercial on February 11, 2024, it's worth noting the significance of Super Bowl advertising. According to Kantar, a global data, insights, and consulting company, the 2022 Super Bowl amassed a viewership figure exceeding 208 million, emphasising its unparalleled reach compared to major sports events like the Football World Cup final. Kantar's Creative Guardrail's report reinforces the effectiveness of Super Bowl ads, noting they are over 20 times more impactful than regular television ads.

One factor contributing to the popularity of Super Bowl ads is their pre-release on the internet, generating substantial buzz before their television debut, which is what Uber Eats has done with this commercial.

These ads, often characterized by humour, extravagance, and A-list celebrity appearances, have transformed Super Bowl advertising into an annual showcase of creativity and script innovation. As audiences eagerly await the Super Bowl spectacle, the Uber Eats commercial featuring the Beckhams promises to be a highlight, blending humour, nostalgia, and star power in a captivating manner.