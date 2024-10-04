Bhuvan Bam’s Vasya comically meets Sidhu, Kusha Kapila, Poonam Pandey in new ad film

For the sophomore season of Taaza Khabar, Disney+ Hotstar launched a quirky campaign film, centred around the series' lead character, Vasya, portrayed by Bhuvam Bam. The film creatively showcases Vasya navigating a series of bizarre and comical encounters as he seeks advice on how to raise a staggering sum of 1000 crore rupees, which he owes to a character named Yusuf Akhtar.

The narrative begins with Vasya reaching out to well-known personalities in a desperate bid to find a way out of his financial predicament. His first stop is with popular finance influencer Sharan Hegde, hoping to glean some financial wisdom. However, their conversation quickly goes off the rails, leading to Hegde abruptly leaving the room in frustration, setting the tone for the absurdity that follows.

Undeterred, Vasya then seeks out the charismatic Navjot Singh Sidhu, renowned for his metaphor-laden speeches. True to form, Sidhu offers vague advice, filled with his signature poetic style, leaving Vasya thoroughly confused. To add to the hilarity, Sidhu misinterprets the name Akhtar, assuming it to refer to the legendary Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, rather than Yusuf, creating a laugh-out-loud moment of misunderstanding.

Next, Vasya consults social media influencer Kusha Kapila, who humorously dismisses his ambitions, telling him in no uncertain terms that he simply doesn’t have what it takes to make it as an influencer. Her brutally honest yet funny remarks add to the growing absurdity of Vasya's quest.

The film continues with Vasya seeking advice from internet sensation Chandrika Dixit, famously known as the 'Viral Vada Pav Girl'. She attributes her viral success not to any business acumen, but to the emotional drama associated with crying on reality TV shows—a tongue-in-cheek jab at the sensationalism of internet fame.

In a final, unexpected twist, Vasya meets Poonam Pandey. The interaction cleverly references her infamous death hoax, blending dark humour with comic relief. Pandey proposes a collaboration, but Vasya, sensing the futility of her suggestion, opts to walk away.

The campaign film wraps up with glimpses of Taaza Khabar’s upcoming season, showing Vasya preparing to take on the seemingly insurmountable challenge ahead, while maintaining the show’s trademark mix of wit and humour.