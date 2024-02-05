Blissclub urges women to familiarise themselves with uninterrupted workouts

Blissclub has unveiled its latest campaign encouraging women to familiarise themselves with undistracted workouts. The campaign, which is a sequel to its ‘Bitch Club’ campaign, advocates women to reclaim their time and dedicate it to their well-being, promoting the idea that just as men have the freedom to focus on their interests, women should have the same liberty to prioritize self-care and fitness.

The pre-buzz of the campaign showcased a fun take on Star Wars on LinkedIn. The brand gave the movie a new name ‘Chore Wars’ and released a few pictures of men who were turned into aliens. Taking their previous campaign, Bitch Club, forward the brand used the hashtag #AliensVsBitches.

The campaign has two digital films Ep 1 titled -- Chore Wars: The Attack Of The Dustpan and Ep 2, Chore Wars: The Pressure Cooker Menace. The second film showcases a clueless husband disguised as an alien who's trying to fit the lid of a pressure cooker but fails despite the immense struggle. Witnessing the struggle, the wife is forced to leave her workout and help him out. Pointing out the absurdity of societal expectations, B lissclub poses the question -- If men can be extraterrestrial beings when it comes to chores, then why not women when it comes to uninterrupted workout time? Drawing parallels between the alien concept of men engaging in household chores and the overlooked notion of women prioritizing their well-being through distraction-free workouts, Blissclub’s campaign highlights the disparity between the two genders and how in turn partners should take up equal responsibilities in the household. The lack of equality in taking charge of the house chores leaves women with very little uninterrupted time to move. The campaign sheds light on the notion that women must navigate the cosmic mystery of finding uninterrupted time for self-care and focused workouts.

Minu Margeret, Founder-CEO, of Blissclub, said, “As we launch Move Uninterrupted, our mission is clear: we're not just breaking a sweat; we're breaking through the atmosphere of societal expectations and sparking conversation about equality in responsibilities within the household. If men can believe household chores are alien, then ladies, prepare for lift-off because we're turning 'me-time' into a must-have adventure. It's time for women to reclaim their workout space, and gentlemen, let's make 'shared chores' the new universal norm. Together, let us redefine societal norms, break down stereotypes, and create a space where everyone can thrive without interruptions''