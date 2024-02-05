Blissclub urges women to familiarise themselves with uninterrupted workouts

Blissclub has unveiled its latest campaign encouraging women to familiarise themselves with undistracted workouts. The campaign, which is a sequel to its ‘Bitch Club’ campaign, advocates women to reclaim their time and dedicate it to their well-being, promoting the idea that just as men have the freedom to focus on their interests, women should have the same liberty to prioritize self-care and fitness.
The pre-buzz of the campaign showcased a fun take on Star Wars on LinkedIn. The brand gave the movie a new name ‘Chore Wars’ and released a few pictures of men who were turned into aliens. Taking their previous campaign, Bitch Club, forward the brand used the hashtag #AliensVsBitches.
Minu Margeret, Founder-CEO, of Blissclub, said, “As we launch Move Uninterrupted, our mission is clear: we're not just breaking a sweat; we're breaking through the atmosphere of societal expectations and sparking conversation about equality in responsibilities within the household. If men can believe household chores are alien, then ladies, prepare for lift-off because we're turning 'me-time' into a must-have adventure. It's time for women to reclaim their workout space, and gentlemen, let's make 'shared chores' the new universal norm. Together, let us redefine societal norms, break down stereotypes, and create a space where everyone can thrive without interruptions''