Britannia’s OOH campaign shapes itself with nature

In the bustling streets of metropolitan cities, billboards are a staple of urban life, offering businesses unmatched visibility. However, large LED displays often become an eyesore, detracting from the natural landscape. In its latest campaign, Britannia, one of India’s oldest FMCG companies, has turned this conventional approach on its head. The brand’s new outdoor advertising campaign, ‘Nature Shapes Britannia,’ showcases how it adapts to nature rather than altering it.

The billboards literally take the shape of the trees around them. This approach visually and metaphorically shows, in numbers, Britannia’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Each billboard’s design complements the natural growth of nearby trees.

Screengrab from the campaign

The ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ campaign doesn’t just focus on aesthetics, it communicates the company’s initiatives in several areas of sustainability. Messages about the company's plastic neutrality, waste management efforts, water stewardship, and energy management are embedded in the campaign’s design, with the trees influencing everything from typography to art direction.

Screengrab from the campaign

As the trees 'decide' how to shape the billboard, the brand name sometimes curves, bounces, or fits snugly within the natural contours of the tree, symbolising an adaptive and cooperative mindset towards sustainability.

Billboard in Hyderbad

The campaign involved a detailed and non-traditional selection process. Given that media agencies typically don’t track billboards obstructed by trees, the team relied on a boots-on-the-ground approach to find the right locations. The result is an environmentally-conscious campaign that stands as a signal to other advertisers and media owners, showing that good advertising doesn’t have to come at the expense of nature.

Billboard in Pune

The creative agency behind the campaign, Talented, worked closely with multiple media partners to bring this idea to life. “Nature shapes Britannia, and it was only natural for us to let nature shape its advertising as well,” says Aabhaas Shreshtha, Founding Member and Creative at Talented. “After a thorough recce with our media partners, we studied the growth and coverage of each tree and designed around them. Sustainability charters often feel distant, but by partnering with nature, Britannia is bridging that gap.”

Billboard in Kolkata

Sonia Lal, Partner at Coral Media, expressed her pride in supporting the campaign, “We were pleasantly surprised when we were briefed about this initiative. It’s a wonderful way to showcase Britannia’s sustainability efforts and sends a strong message to other advertisers to think differently. Not everything impactful needs to cost the environment.”

Billboard in Meerut

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer of Britannia, explains, “Britannia has been committed to being a sustainable organisation with a deep commitment towards its strategic ESG pillars. Through the years, we’ve learned that sustainability requires a conscious, adaptive, and flexible approach. This initiative embodies that philosophy, with nature literally shaping Britannia. We ensured even the material used for the hoardings was 100% cotton biodegradable, aligning with our sustainability goals.”

The ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ billboards were rolled out in four cities, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Meerut, and Pune, featuring a diverse range of trees including Nag Kesar, Aam, Neem, and Peepal.