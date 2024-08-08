Cadbury Celebrations turns uncaptured moments into Rakhi keepsakes in new ad

On this Raksha Bandhan, Cadbury Celebrations has introduced its campaign, #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked, allowing brothers to turn uncaptured moments into cherished keepsakes. Conceptualised at the heart of the irreplaceable sibling bonds, the campaign showcases all our unforgettable childhood memories like playful teasing, or saving the last piece of chocolate, offering siblings a unique chance to express their love.

The campaign captures the unbreakable bond between two siblings, showcasing their cherished childhood memories of always standing up for each other, whether facing school bullies or life's challenges. The brother transforms one of those special moments into a touching photo using AI, presenting it to his sister as a Raksha Bandhan gift. This gesture not only celebrates their bond but also highlights the significance of families in our lives. Through this campaign, the brand showcases the love that is shared between siblings, making special occasions like Raksha Bandhan even more meaningful.

Additionally, to execute this, the brand has rolled out a user-friendly microsite, where individuals can transform precious, undocumented moments from their memory into realistic photos. On the campaign website, brothers can share their cherished memories that best define their bond with their siblings, along with accompanying photographs. Using technology, including AI and upscaling techniques, a personalized image of the memory is then recreated. Developed by Ogilvy India’s creative tech team, the site features facial restoration, out painting, and de-aging to ensure a high-quality and enjoyable experience while adhering to ethical standards. Once produced, these images can be personalized and shared with siblings virtually or printed on a specially crafted Cadbury Celebrations box, making for the most perfect surprise on this joyous occasion.

This campaign builds on the TV commercial ‘Iss Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye,’, embodying Cadbury Celebrations’ commitment to making every occasion special.

Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India, expressed his excitement about the campaign stating, "Each year we aim to capture the essence of sibling love and nostalgia, often focussing on the timeless memories shared between siblings. Their bond is precious, unbreakable; they may fight, bicker and disagree, but at the end of the day, they care about each other fiercely. Raksha Bandhan celebrates this special connection, bringing siblings together to reflect and cherish what they have. Having shared so much of their lives, their relationship is filled with moments and memories that are wholly and truly theirs. Our effort with #CreatingMemoriesNeverClicked is to continue Cadbury’s tradition of enabling brothers to express their love and do something sweet for their sisters during Rakhi, and through this campaign, we want to help them relive their special moments and grow closer.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “There are albums and albums of pictures filled with special memories of siblings growing up together in every household. But still, some of these special memories often go unclicked. At Ogilvy, we believe in creating work that beautifully blends strong cultural insight with new-age technology, making it super relevant. So, this Rakhi we transformed the iconic Cadbury Celebrations box into a canvas that helps brothers create those unclicked moments which we always cherish. Making the Celebrations box almost like a time machine that helps siblings go back in time and create a moment never clicked as the most special gift this Rakhi for every sister.”

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer & Office Head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India said “The blend of AI and emotions has opened up some great opportunities for us to transform last-minute giftee experience to a thoughtful gesture with the power of media. Leveraging behaviour-based platform strategy to target brothers and cutting-edge media innovations, we are seamlessly integrating the communication across platforms to encourage brothers to play a more active role in a festival traditionally led by sisters.” .