Alia Bhatt uplifts her spirits through a bite of chocolate in Cadbury Perk's new ad

Cadbury Perk, one of Mondelez India’s brands, launches a playful campaign with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Through a TV commercial, the brand encourages consumers to embrace life's challenges with a light-hearted attitude, echoing the mantra ‘Take it lightly’.

With its latest campaign, crafted on the back of the brand’s purpose 'Take It Lightly,' it is on a mission to inspire individuals to approach life's twists and turns with humour and optimism.

The ad starts with a group of friends sitting on a basketball court, watching their coach interact with one of the players, presumably giving instructions about gameplay tactics. The protagonist, Alia Bhatt, seems eager and hopeful, possibly anticipating her turn to play. However, when the coach calls her onto the court, it's not to join the game but to assign her an errand instead. Disappointed, she takes a moment to feel dejected. Her friends offer her a Cadbury Perk and as she takes a bite of chocolate, it seems to uplift her spirits. She decides to take the situation lightly, perhaps finding comfort and joy in the simple pleasure of the chocolate.

Through an engaging narrative, the brand aims to resonate with its audience and encourage them to navigate life's ups and downs with a smile and a Perk in hand.

Speaking about this, Nitin Saini, Vice President- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Since its inception, Cadbury Perk has been rooted in the youth culture owing to its fun persona and lighthearted narrative. Continuing this legacy, our new film showcases how a simple change in attitude can make a big difference in positively navigating life's twists and turns. We believe this campaign will resonate with young consumers who live life with the same vivacity as personified by our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, inspiring them to embrace a lighter and more joyful approach to everyday challenges."

Speaking about the collaboration, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement, saying, “I have always been a fan of Cadbury Perk as I deeply resonate with their belief to ease through life’s small disappointments with humour and optimism. This long partnership has been an absolute delight!”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India said, "We are very excited to create a new film for Cadbury Perk. This brand stands for the need of the hour - to take things lightly. There are everyday niggles that take over the best of us, dampening our mood. Perk with its light chocolate format helps us overcome such moments in life by making our mood lighter. We had fun collaborating with Alia Bhatt and Prasoon Pandey on this project, both known for always taking things lightly.”