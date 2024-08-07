Campus Activewear’s #YouGoGirl redefines personal style and challenges fashion norms

In today’s world, social media feels like that harsh critic, scrutinising every detail of our lives—from makeup tutorials to our favourite restaurants to our fashion choices. What should be a space for self-expression has turned into a ground for anxiety, judgement and self-doubt. Instead of celebrating our styles, we’re met with criticism and negativity online.

Imagine a world where we could shift from external validation to personal satisfaction. Seems hard, right? Yet, in a world where style choices are often criticised, Campus Activewear is here to make a change. With their new campaign, ‘You Go, Girl,’ conceptualised by WondrLab India featuring Sonam Bajwa, they’re redefining the conversation, aiming to encourage women to embrace their unique style and lead their own fashion journey.

As part of the campaign, Campus Women’s Sneaker Collection aims to challenge old fashioned rules by putting comfort first without giving up on style. Beginning with a strong sentiment, “Log toh kehte rahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna”, inspires women to stay true to themselves, feel amazing, and walk with confidence in every step they take. To kick off their new campaign, Campus Activewear first engaged in a series of pre-launch activities, highlighting data on the challenges women face.

The pre-buzz didn't stop there. The campaign launch inspired viewers along with engaging influencers, who supported the initiative by sharing and reposting across their social platforms.

Moving further, the series of data was followed by the release of a digital film that encouraged women to take control of their personal style and embrace it with confidence.

Speaking of the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, CMO, Campus Activewear Ltd said “Campus is on a mission to transform the way women perceive footwear in India. By combining Sonam Bajwa's vibrant personality with our women’s sneaker collection, we aim to empower women and encourage them to embrace their individuality and stride confidently in stylish yet comfortable footwear. The essence of the 'You Go, Girl' campaign lies in motivating women to let go of unnecessary worries and focus on feeling confident and empowered in every step they take. This initiative marks a significant cultural shift in the realm of fashion, making it more inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable for women across the country.”

Speaking about the association and the campaign, Sonam Bajwa said, “Gone are the days when women’s footwear was limited to traditional collections. Today, sneakers have become an essential accessory in every woman's closet, suitable for any theme and occasion. The 'You Go, Girl' campaign aims to further strengthen the fast-changing fashion narrative and motivate women to make their own fashion choices. I am glad to be a part of this campaign, empowering women to embrace their bold fashion statements. Fashion that defines you; style that brings out your authenticity and unique-self.”

Additionally, as part of the campaign launch, the brand will also be running influencer collaboration campaigns to inspire more viewers, where fashion influencers will style and showcase the new sneaker collection that can be paired with any look, for any event!