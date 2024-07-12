Canva's maiden campaign for India encourages people to unleash their creativity

Canva has launched its inaugural brand marketing campaign 'Dil Se Design Tak' in India, aiming to celebrate creativity and empower individuals across the country.

As part of the campaign, it aims to highlight the power of using Canva to transform ideas into reality; encouraging individuals from small to large enterprises in India to unleash their creativity at work, be it collaborating on projects between teams or creating winning pitch decks.

Canva's new campaign marks a strategic shift towards hyperlocal integrated marketing initiatives aimed at reaching and educating diverse segments of Indian users. With the launch of its latest campaign, Canva seeks to strengthen its bond with Indian users, fostering greater awareness and appreciation for its innovative design tools and resources. 'Dil Se Design Tak', created in collaboration with OML Entertainment, features brand films that effectively convey Canva’s overall brand proposition, seamlessly integrating product messaging. It adopts an integrated marketing approach, showcasing creatives across TV and digital platforms.

“In today's world of work, effective visual communication is crucial. At Canva, we’ve seen first-hand how visual communication empowers teams to express ideas clearly, increase collaboration, and supercharge innovation,” said Chandrika Deb, Growth and Marketing Lead for Canva India. “To demonstrate our commitment and build a truly local brand in India, we launched this campaign to highlight how Canva is leading the charge when it comes to visual communication at work. ‘Dil Se, Design Tak’ reminds us all that there’s a designer in each and every one of us, and our creativity can flourish at work and in everyday life, with Canva.”