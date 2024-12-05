Cathay Pacific’s OOH campaign brings real-time engagement to airline advertising

Understanding the emotional connection to travel, Cathay Pacific recently kicked off its new Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign to resonate with this very sentiment. The airline’s campaign, with its core message of ‘Move Beyond’, spoke to the aspirational nature of travel—how it could elevate one’s life, offer transformative experiences, and, most importantly, provide an escape. Moreover, Cathay Pacific’s campaign went beyond highlighting its premium services, utilising real-time flight takeoffs to creatively spotlight its CX features. By analysing the real-time data available on the internet, Cathay Pacific creatively leveraged it to enhance their OOH displays, delivering a more engaging and relevant experience for travelers.

As a result, Cathay Pacific, as part of its strategy to connect with travelers where it mattered most, strategically placed its campaign in key, high-traffic locations. In Mumbai, the campaign came to life on the Vakola Western Express Highway; a daily hub for commuters. There, a digital Out-Of-Home display spoke directly to those caught in their routines, offering a moment of pause and connection. With the display’s messaging, showcasing Cathay Pacific’s amenities and global network, it reached out to commuters who were yearning for something more than the daily grind.

Consequently, the campaign made a strong impact in Delhi, where the messaging was seamlessly integrated into the travel experience at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Positioned near departure gates on Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS), the campaign reached travelers at a moment when excitement and anticipation were at their peak. There, the real-time messages spoke directly to the travelers, highlighting the services that Cathay Pacific offered.

Moreover, by strategically placing these displays in key locations such as the Western Express Highway and the traveler-centric environment of the airport, Cathay Pacific ensured that its promise of premium travel reached its audience exactly when they were most open to connecting with the brand. Consequently, Cathay Pacific’s Out-Of-Home campaign went beyond simply raising awareness, with its messaging encouraging travelers to ‘Move Beyond’ the ordinary during their travel. It served as a reminder that travel wasn’t just about getting from one place to another, it was about experiencing the journey of being a traveler every step of the way.