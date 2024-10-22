CDSL IPF targets Tier II & III cities with its latest digital awareness campaign

In a world where investment opportunities seem endless, financial scams are becoming more and more common, often preying on unsuspecting investors. For many individuals, particularly in India’s Tier II and Tier III cities, the temptation of quick money can lead to falling victim to fraud. With the number of scams significantly growing, it’s essential for all of us to stay vigilant and informed. Executed in collaboration with BigTrunk Communications, CDSL IPF aims to help investors, particularly those in Tier II and Tier III cities, to stay informed and make safer financial choices through this campaign. Moreover, building on this concept, CDSL IPF’s latest #SlamTheScams campaign steps in aiming to empower individuals with informed investing.

While the #SlamTheScams campaign seeks to spread awareness around various investment-related frauds, its major aim is targeting individuals aged 20-40 across smaller Indian cities. Through interactive and creative media, the campaign educates people on protecting their financial assets and making safe, well-informed investment decisions. The goal is simple: empower everyone to become an ‘Atmanirbhar Investor’—self-reliant and knowledgeable enough to avoid scams.

Additionally, the campaign features a catchy rap song with lyrics that guide us on staying safe from scams thereby blending education with one of our favourite forms of expression; music. While this approach makes learning wise investing enjoyable it also reminds us that financial security can be both fun and accessible. Consequently, by making use of multiple languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, along with various other regional languages, the campaign video employs regional communication to reach out to a larger audience base.

Moreover, to ensure widespread engagement and education, the campaign employed innovative tools and activities:

AR filter: A fun and interactive Augmented Reality filter was introduced where users could control an investor character and help them dodge scams like fake stock tips or phishing attempts. This engaging filter helped educate participants on spotting scams while keeping them entertained. Audio stories: A series of seven Hindi audio episodes, released over a week, covered topics ranging from fraud detection to scam alerts, hosted on platforms like KukuFM. These stories made scam education more relatable, accessible, and memorable for listeners. Rap song & Music video: Five regional rappers performed a multilingual rap song in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Tamil, urging people to stay alert and swipe away fake tips. The accompanying music video, set in an ‘Investment Fitness Center,’ brought energy and vibrancy to the message, driving home the importance of smart investing. Sand art installation: In collaboration with renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik, a powerful visual statement was created at Puri Beach, Odisha, to raise awareness about investment scams. This art installation served as a reminder for investors to be vigilant and safeguard their hard-earned money. Cyclothons: Fitness and financial awareness merged through cyclothons held in multiple cities, encouraging participants to stay healthy while remaining alert against financial fraud.

Additionally, a multi-faceted social media strategy was rolled out to maximise the campaign’s reach. Contests and interactive activations on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter sparked engagement such as:

AR filter contest : Users participated in the AR game, guiding the investor character through scam-related obstacles, with daily winners boosting excitement and participation.

Quiz contest : Focused on educating participants about financial scams, these quizzes increased awareness while sparking discussions about common frauds.

Rap song contest : Younger audiences were encouraged to recreate the hook step from the rap video, amplifying the campaign’s reach through music and entertainment.

Audio stories contest: Participants shared personal stories of scams they had experienced, helping to spread awareness while rewarding honesty and vulnerability.

Ensuring the content resonated with audiences across India, the rap song, AR filter, and audio stories were promoted programmatically with the campaign having a special focus on regional markets like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, at its core, the #SlamTheScams campaign is more than just an awareness initiative rather a call to action. In a world where financial frauds can devastate lives, this campaign encourages every individual to take control of their financial security. Moreover, with each interactive filter, rap song, and shared personal story, the campaign empowers people to protect not just their investments but their aspirations as well.