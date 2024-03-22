Charged by Thums Up brings back Aamir Khan & Darsheel Safary together after 17 years to introduce its new Strawberry flavour

After a hiatus of 17 years, Charged has orchestrated a reunion between Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary to launch its new strawberry flavour in its latest campaign, 'Mind Charged, Body Charged.’ The campaign not only marks the introduction of the flavourful new variant but also evokes memories of their collaboration in 'Taare Zameen Par.'

The campaign centres around the introduction of the drink’s new strawberry variant, resonating with changing needs and preferences of consumers.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the duo Aamir Khan, and Darsheel Safary, unfold in visually captivating narratives throughout the film. In a heartwarming twist, Khan plays the role of Safary's grandfather, not only guiding him through the challenges of life but also sharing tales of his own adventures and triumphs. The narrative begins with Charged being presented to Safary on his birthday, a moment overshadowed by life's challenges. However, with each sip, Charged transports his mind and body to various hypothetical realms, igniting his imagination and awakening a sense of boundless possibility within him.

Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia said, “With the introduction of the new Strawberry variant of Charged by Thums Up, our aim is to continuously innovate, providing experiences to consumers. With this campaign, we are thrilled to welcome the legendary Aamir Khan back to the Coca-Cola family after 17 years, embodying the essence of Charged alongside Darsheel Safary, evoking a sense of nostalgia and excitement.”

Aamir Khan, commenting on his association with the campaign, said, “It’s a really fun script, and I was really ‘charged’ by the concept, and I really enjoyed doing it. I’m happy to be a part of the Thums Up/Coke family. I am looking forward to the campaign going public and the audience response.”

Charged by Thums Up’s first campaign has been rolled out on TV, digital and social.