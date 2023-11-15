Coca-Cola brings personalization to Diwali with AI-generated wish cards

With Diwali, comes a wave of happiness. Floral rangoli, colourful fairy lights and sweets are a part of this vibrant festival. This festival, however, would be incomplete without that one ‘Happy Diwali’ forward text from our family and friends. It is the first thing you wake up to every Diwali.

Identifying this core insight, this Diwali, Coca-Cola found a unique way to embed itself into digital culture and provide consumers with a much-needed solution. It told consumers that they can now bid adieu to impersonal and mundane forwarded messages by turning to Coke’s AI-generated Wish Cards for their loved ones.

Harnessing the capabilities of Open AI’s DALL-E and GPT-4 models, Coke infused technology and creativity into its campaign by allowing consumers to wish love and light to friends and family with magical Diwali greetings on https://www.createrealmagic.com/.

From wish cards adorned with colourful diyas to quirky auto-rickshaws - a classic symbol of Indian markets, from Coca-Cola's iconic cans and bottles, to colourful rangolis, consumers can create a masterpiece that encapsulates the heart of India's Diwali. This campaign, spanning across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan is a creative endeavour to break through the festive clutter.

Global Head of Generative AI at Coca-Cola, Pratik Thakar, said, “We, at Coca-Cola are connecting the dots between culture, creativity and technology. Create Real Magic platform invites consumers to use AI for crafting original artwork using iconic creative elements from the Coca-Cola archives. In India, #MagicWaaliDiwali wish cards are a perfect way for us to celebrate people and culture using AI. We are humble but iconic, real yet magical and our latest Diwali campaign is a testament of the same.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing & Experiences, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said “The ‘Create Real Magic’ platform beautifully weaves in technology, intelligence, art, culture, and the Coca-Cola brand philosophy. Contextualized to Diwali, the platform is a creative playground for fans to create and express their emotions during the festivities. With this, one can send a unique & personalized wish to each of their friends. OpenAI’s DALL-E and GPT-4 have made the experience simple, interactive, intuitive, and truly magical for our fans.”

Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI, said, “It’s remarkable to see the innovative spirit of Coca-Cola come alive through the use of DALL·E and GPT-4. The Create Real Magic platform not only resonates with the joy of the Diwali season, but also showcases a delightful fusion of technology and creativity. It’s heartwarming to see how our AI models have played a role in adding to the festivities, making the campaign truly memorable.

Coke has been one of the first companies to jump on the AI bandwagon across the globe. While it has leveraged AI in myriad ways, the underlying objective that runs through Coke’s every AI initiative is two-way communication with its audiences. With its recent initiative, the beverage brand told consumers to celebrate #MagicWaaliDiwali by being unapologetically you.

Further enhancing consumer experience, Coke has also told consumers that the best creations will be proudly displayed on prominent digital billboards in Mumbai and Delhi NCR, with due credits.

So this Diwali, don’t forward the same messages and season’s greetings and create a one-of-a-kind Diwali wish card, powered by AI.