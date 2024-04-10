ACP Pradyuman and CID team investigate blunders in Colgate MaxFresh's ad

Colgate MaxFresh has launched a new ad campaign titled ‘Neend Bhagao Taazgi Jagao,’ but it's facing a funny problem. Even though it aims to prevent morning mishaps, the ad itself has some unexpected mistakes. It features ACP Pradyuman and his CID team, famous for solving mysteries, investigating these errors.

As they look into the ad, a quirky partnership forms between toothpaste and detectives.

The ad shows a sleepy doctor having funny accidents in the morning, like carrying a bed on his back. But when he uses Colgate MaxFresh with cooling crystals, he wakes up fully and avoids further mishaps.

The call to action is extended to all, with the brand urging individuals to join the hunt for additional goofs standing a chance to win gift hampers as a token of appreciation for their vigilance.