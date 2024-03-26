CRED collaborates with Leander Paes to promote its UPI service

In celebration of India’s favourite sport, Cricket, CRED has given its UPI service a complete makeover, with a redesign, and luxury drops at select locations across India with users enjoying rewards on every transaction.

For this makeover, CRED collaborated with Indian tennis legend Leander Paes in a campaign to promote its UPI service. In the campaign, Paes humorously attempts to swat mosquitoes before visiting a restaurant, where he discovers that discounts are exclusively available for CRED UPI users. Determined, Paes showcases his tennis skills, impressing everyone with his technique and effectiveness as he perfects his forehand, strengthens his backhand, and solidifies his serve. The ad, titled #Buzzkill, was crafted by Moonshot and written by Devaiah Bopanna, Tanmay Bhat, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi, with direction by Ayappa.

While his impressive moves didn't exactly clear the restaurant of mosquitoes, they certainly caught the attention of Agassi on X.

Always a delight watching @leander both on and off the court 😄 pic.twitter.com/CHxsbF0f8a — Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) March 22, 2024

Kunal Shah, Founder, of CRED, said, “The replacement of cash with UPI has made physical wallets redundant in favour of the smartphone. But changing form factors don’t address the human instinct to differentiate and signal our success. CRED UPI is a payment experience for the 1%; it’s the UPI equivalent of flaunting a premium credit card or opening a designer wallet. We’re excited to see members flash CRED UPI for all their payments, win big, and reduce credit card bills at the same time.