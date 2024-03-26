CRED collaborates with Leander Paes to promote its UPI service

In celebration of India’s favourite sport, Cricket, CRED has given its UPI service a complete makeover, with a redesign, and luxury drops at select locations across India with users enjoying rewards on every transaction.
While his impressive moves didn't exactly clear the restaurant of mosquitoes, they certainly caught the attention of Agassi on X.
Always a delight watching @leander both on and off the court 😄 pic.twitter.com/CHxsbF0f8a— Andre Agassi (@AndreAgassi) March 22, 2024
Kunal Shah, Founder, of CRED, said, “The replacement of cash with UPI has made physical wallets redundant in favour of the smartphone. But changing form factors don’t address the human instinct to differentiate and signal our success. CRED UPI is a payment experience for the 1%; it’s the UPI equivalent of flaunting a premium credit card or opening a designer wallet. We’re excited to see members flash CRED UPI for all their payments, win big, and reduce credit card bills at the same time.