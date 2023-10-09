Croma on Cruise: One-of-a-kind Experiential Pop-Up on Sea

Croma, a leading electronics retailer, recently set up an experiential pop-up after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The brand offered an opportunity to 15 winners who pre-booked the iPhone 15 series through Croma stores and croma.com. These individuals got a chance to embark on a journey aboard Cordelia Cruises for Croma Cruise Control 4.0.

Croma captured the experience of this pop-up through iPhone while the enthusiastic passengers explored the latest 15 series at sea and got to the party, ‘type-sea’ style. Passengers were seen interacting with Croma's experts at the experiential pop-up, which looked inviting with their vivid neon and psychedelic colors set-up.

The idea behind this innovative customer experience was to deliver the latest iPhone experience onboard, interact with the consumers and passengers directly, and give them a memory that lasts for a long time, creating high recall for Croma. There was a positive response from the passengers, Croma was successful in its objective to integrate technology, entertainment, and luxury.