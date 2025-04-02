DAAWAT brings Shah Rukh Khan and Zeenat Aman together in a new ad

Food isn’t just a meal; it’s a language of love, care, and attention. It’s in the way you select the finest ingredients, take the time to prepare with love, and perfect every detail—all to create something extraordinary. These moments of thoughtfulness linger long after the meal is over, whether it’s the warmth of shared food or the effort that went into making it. Because at its core, food is more than just flavor—it’s about making someone feel truly seen and cherished.

That’s exactly what DAAWAT Basmati’s new campaign, "Bring Out Your Finest," beautifully captures.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film follows Shah Rukh Khan as he meticulously plans an unforgettable dinner. But this isn’t just any dinner—it’s one crafted with care and attention at every step. As he contemplates what to cook, he realizes that DAAWAT Biryani is the perfect choice.

However, the effort doesn’t stop at the food. From carefully setting the table to choosing the perfect flowers, every detail is thoughtfully curated, even as he cuts his call short with Karan to ensure everything is just right. Finally, when the moment arrives, his special guest, Zeenat Aman, steps in. As she takes the first bite and smiles, it’s clear: the love, thought, and effort put into the meal made all the difference.

Through this campaign, DAAWAT Basmati reminds us that food is more than just sustenance—it’s an act of love, a means of creating lasting memories, and a reflection of the care we invest in making someone feel special. Whether it’s a grand gesture or a simple meal, it’s the heart, thought, and attention behind it that truly matters. After all, a real Daawat happens when you leave nothing to chance.