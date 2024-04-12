David Warner wants to lead SS Rajamouli's next film in CRED's new ad

CRED has released a new ad featuring director SS Rajamouli and Australian cricketer David Warner.

The third in a series of celebrities facing existential dilemmas over UPI, SS Rajamouli is seen requesting David Warner, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for discounted match tickets.

Warner presents him with a proposition - let him helm Rajamouli’s next movie or just upgrade to CRED UPI instead. This leads to Rajamouli picturing what it would be like to hire Warner as his lead actor.

His imagination shows Warner being a terrible actor as he humorously attempts to enact scenes like the director's popular movies, as Warner believes the film could even go to the Oscars.

The ad film, created by Moonshot, ultimately shows Rajamouli choosing to upgrade to CRED UPI. The previous ads from the brand for this year’s IPL show Tennis star Leander Paes negotiating a discount on his restaurant bill and actress Ila Arun, who is looking to bargain in an antique shop.