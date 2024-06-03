Dream11's T20 World Cup campaign captures mothers' support for team India

Dream11 has launched a new campaign for the T20 World Cup, titled 'Yeh Sabka Dream Hai'. The campaign captures the solidarity of the whole country in support of Team India and the collective hope and aspiration for a triumphant finish in the upcoming 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. This time, the clarion call is being presented in a unique light, with ‘Mothers of India’ leading the charge of supporting the team. The campaign brings alive the idea that cricket is a passion in India that has fans beyond the conventional, including men, women, children, mothers, young, old, and everyone in between.

The campaign film has been conceptualised and produced by DDB Mudra. The series of films highlights how a mother’s unique nurturing touch supports and elevates their children, represented by the Indian Cricket Team. Featuring Team India cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Yashaswi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, alongside Ayesha Raza, the campaign will be followed by a series of three short films to be aired on Disney+Hotstar, Star Sports and other digital platforms during the tournament.

Commenting on the campaign, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports said, “After an intense IPL season marked by team rivalries, the country now unites behind Team India for the World Cup. Our campaigns have consistently endeavoured to adopt a lighthearted approach, rooted in the love for sports which resonates with our users. ‘‘Yeh Sabka Dream Hai’ follows a similar treatment but has a flavour of its own. The campaign highlights the unwavering dedication and support of Indian mothers and the value of “ma ka aashirwad”. The talented Ayesha Raza beautifully captures the sentiments and hopes of our team lifting the cup. Above all, the campaign stays true to our ethos of pure passion for cricket, regardless of age or gender.”