Durex's latest campaign fosters safe spaces for gender identity conversations

VML has conceptualized a campaign, 'Rainbow Classrooms', for Durex, aiming to create a safe space for students in India to express their feelings and address gender identity issues often overlooked due to the lack of sex education in schools.

With students in India often facing confusion regarding conversations about gender identity and home environments not being conducive to open discussions on this topic, educators may lack the awareness or skills needed to address these subjects sensitively.

Through this campaign, VML and Durex worked with students, teachers, school body heads and government officials to create a course specifically focused on educating educators on having these difficult conversations.

As part of this campaign, the agency aimed to demonstrate that educators could serve as the safe space students were seeking. Additionally, educators who completed VML's course received a symbolic gesture: a rainbow door placed outside their classroom. Inspired by the Pride Flag, these painted doors signify to students that they are entering a secure environment where they can freely express themselves without apprehension of criticism or mockery.

Rohan Kumar, Group Creative Director, VML India said, “The first step to getting students to talk about gender issues was to create a safe space. The next was to create a symbol. Once we identified teachers as the ambassadors for this initiative, everything fell into place quickly post that. The rainbow doors serve as powerful symbols of safety and inclusivity. It’s a privilege for us at VML to collaborate with Durex on this initiative and support educational institutions to promote belonging for all.”

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director of External Affairs & Partnerships, SOA, Reckitt, highlighted Reckitt's commitment, "At Reckitt, we are dedicated to promoting inclusivity and providing continuous support to the communities we serve. The Rainbow Classrooms initiative is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create safe and supportive environments for students, not just during Pride Month but throughout the entire year. By fostering acceptance and understanding, we are empowering the next generation to embrace their identities and contribute to a more inclusive society."