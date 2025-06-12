Fastrack’s Mission Impossible tie-in ends with audience faces on screen

Mumbai’s PVR Juhu witnessed an unusual post-credit scene, as images of audience members appeared on the cinema screen, this time not as part of the film, but integrated into a campaign for Fastrack’s latest sunglasses collection, themed around Mission: Impossible.

The activation was a collaborative effort by Titan Company Limited in partnership with PVR Cinemas, Xperia Group, and Collective Artists. Before the screening, select viewers were invited to try on sunglasses from the brand’s new line at a booth installed in the cinema lobby. Photographs taken at the booth were then projected onto the screen as the film ended, prompting surprise reactions from the audience.

Described by attendees as a moment of unexpected spectacle, the campaign used pre-shot visuals to create an interactive experience that extended the moviegoing event into branded territory. The installation was conceptualized and executed by Xperia Group, a firm that specializes in technology-based experiential advertising.

Maneesh Krishnamurthy, Head of Marketing at Titan Eye+, stated that the initiative aimed to engage younger audiences by giving them a participatory role in the campaign environment. The sunglasses featured in the activation are part of a limited edition series associated with the Mission: Impossible franchise.

The activation signals a growing trend in cinema-based advertising, where campaigns move beyond static placements and product showcases to incorporate audience interaction directly into the narrative space of the theatre.