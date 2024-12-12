Federal Bank joins the bandwagon of 'Wed in India' to celebrate a unique wedding

Wedding season in India brings with it a sense of joy, excitement, and anticipation. There’s something truly heartwarming about seeing friends, family, cousins, and loved ones exchange vows, marking the start of a lifelong commitment to each other. But beyond the festivities, a deeper promise is made—a promise to support one another through every step of life. And as we celebrate this bond, it’s a reminder that, just like love, a financial future also requires care and planning to flourish.

In India, where over 10 million weddings take place annually, marriage is not just a union of two individuals—it’s a lifelong partnership rooted in trust, shared dreams, and a commitment to building a future together. India's wedding industry, worth ₹10.7 lakh crore, is a vibrant blend of cultural celebration and economic growth, even surpassing the GDP of some of the countries in the world. With over 48 lakh weddings projected this year, the season is expected to generate ₹6 lakh crore in business revenue, driving growth across sectors like florists, travel agencies, hotels, and catering. New Delhi, at the heart of this booming industry, will host 4.5 lakh weddings, contributing ₹6 lakh crore revenue to the economy, as reported by Business Standard, NDTV and IBEF.

Capturing the essence of this synergy, Federal Bank’s unique campaign ‘Rishta Bhi Pakka Future Bhi Pakka’ aims to highlight the importance of setting a strong financial foundation from the very beginning, going beyond the traditional celebrations and focusing on empowering couples to secure their financial future together.

The campaign promotes a combination of the bank’s savings and deposit products, designed to offer the newlyweds a comprehensive approach to building financial stability with these products including high-yield savings accounts and flexible deposit schemes, serving as the essential building blocks for a solid financial future.

To bring this vision to life, Federal Bank organized an interactive, wedding-themed experience at Omaxe Mall, near Chandni Chowk for 15 days starting from 29th November. The event features activities that mirror the vibrancy of Indian weddings, such as a bell-ringing ceremony for brides and grooms, photo opportunities in wedding attire, traditional dance and live music from a guitarist dedicating romantic songs to couples all while reminding couples to celebrate not only their love but also about their future financial journey.

In addition to the on-ground campaign at Omaxe Chowk, Federal Bank propagated the key message of the campaign at 25+ locations in New Delhi along with the Federal Bank branches and customers across the city, making the campaign accessible to the public.

Consequently, as couples step into a new chapter of life, it’s not just about celebrating love but also about building a future together. Just like the vows they exchange, creating a secure financial foundation is an act of trust and care. Federal Bank, through #RishtaBhiPakkaFutureBhiPakka, is here to remind us that while love lays the groundwork, planning ensures that every step ahead is steady, strong, and filled with promise.

Commenting on this campaign, MVS Murthy, CMO of Federal Bank said, “Marriage in India is not just a union of two individuals but a lifelong commitment of trust and shared dreams. With #RishtaBhiPakkaFutureBhiPakka, Federal Bank celebrates this sacred bond while empowering couples to build their financial future together. Our research shows that the first year of marriage is crucial for establishing strong financial habits, and we're here to guide couples through this journey. Just as a strong relationship needs nurturing, a secure financial future needs planning – and Federal Bank stands committed to being a trusted partner in both.”



