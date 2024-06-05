Fevicol celebrates the power of strong bonds through its #Jugalbandi ad campaign

Fevicol, the adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries Limited, has unveiled its latest campaign, ‘Jugalbandi’ – a film that celebrates the musical journey of two brothers with a blend of traditional charm and quirky humour, marking the return of Fevicol's signature creative style and humour.

With its tagline, 'Aisa Jode, Jodi Judi Rahe!' the campaign showcases the effectiveness of the product through the two brothers who got stuck together with Fevicol during their childhood days and achieve milestones together till today. Crafted by Ogilvy India and Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films, the film encapsulates Fevicol’s quirky storytelling with humorous real-life scenarios and contextual references with the ad campaign running across television, digital, and various other platforms.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director at Pidilite Industries Ltd., remarks, "Fevicol, as a trusted household name, continues to uphold its core value of building Mazboot Jod (Strong Bond). Our latest Jugalbandi film humorously portrays Fevicol as an emblem of lasting connections and enduring strength. We are proud to launch this campaign in a year that holds special significance, as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Fevicol’s founder, Balvantray Kalyanji Parekh.”

Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisor at Ogilvy India, explains, "Fevicol’s Jugalbandi campaign underscores Fevicol's unbreakable bond. Using a combination of Pidilite’s unique humorous style and quirky musical journey of two brothers, we bring alive Fevicol's commitment to forging enduring connections and resilience across generations.”