Flipkart’s Big Billion Days gets a Gen Z makeover

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is one of the sales that everyone looks forward to—a reminder in the shopping calendar that brings great deals to the masses. However, there’s one group that doesn’t like blending in with the crowd: Gen Z. With so much noise online, grabbing their attention is a challenge in itself. They seek something different, something that speaks directly to them and their unique way of interacting with brands.

To tackle this, Flipkart made Big Billion Days 2024 relevant to Gen Z by speaking their language—literally. They used Gen Z lingo and redefined those familiar words with deals and scenarios that connected with Flipkart’s offerings. The campaign was built to break through the clutter by placing bold and playful billboards near popular Gen Z hangout spots. Each billboard cleverly reimagined the Gen Z dictionary, turning words into fun, relatable definitions tied to Big Billion Day deals.

It didn’t take long for these billboards to be noticed. Meme pages quickly picked them up, creating humorous content around the campaign, which in turn sparked conversations online. Influencers also joined the buzz, sharing their own spins on the campaign and driving more engagement. Additionally, Flipkart also extended the reach by partnering with popular content pages, turning the campaign into a full-blown digital experience.

However, the campaign didn’t just stop at billboards. Flipkart took things a step further, making sure the experience was interactive, especially on platforms where Gen Z spends their time—Instagram and WhatsApp. They launched a creative video, encouraging young users to comment or reply with their favourite Gen Z word. In return, Flipkart responded with personalised deals, making the shopping experience feel as tailored as possible. Moreover, for the ones who love surprises, Flipkart offered an option to be surprised with deals. For the more selective shoppers, they personalised deals based on the categories they were most interested in.

Flipkart’s #BBDVibes campaign grew beyond a simple sale—it became an experience that combined creativity and an understanding of its audience. Moreover, the campaign spoke directly to Gen Z, making them feel included and valued. By speaking their language and offering something unique, Flipkart didn't just catch their attention—it made Big Billion Days feel like it was crafted especially for them.