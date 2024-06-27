Future Generali celebrates inclusivity through Welcome Home campaign

Future Generali India Insurance (FGII) has launched a new campaign #WelcomeHome, which signs off with the core thought of ‘Home is wherever you can be yourself’, highlights the importance of creating inclusive environments where everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, feels valued and accepted.

Home is possibly the only place where an individual can be secure and comfortable in their own skin, beyond any prejudice or societal pressures. However, for individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community, the journey to finding such a space is often fraught with challenges. The #WelcomeHome campaign speaks about the importance of ‘home’ and the need to create inclusive environments for people from the community who often have to adjust to a world that lacks inclusivity, warmth and hospitality.

Ruchika Varma, Chief Marketing, Customer and Impact Officer, Future Generali India Insurance, said, “At Future Generali India Insurance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is ingrained in our DNA, and we stand firmly aligned with this ethos not just as an inclusive employer and an inclusive insurer but also as an inclusive corporate citizen. Everyone deserves a safe and supportive environment where they can be their authentic selves, free from judgment and discrimination. Our #WelcomeHome campaign, which features real-life LGBTQIA+ talents, aims to highlight this fundamental need. By showcasing these stories and experiences, we strike the right chords to foster broader societal acceptance, encouraging a more inclusive and understanding community for all.”

“In addition to facing significant barriers in getting access to comprehensive care, the community also often faces discrimination at the workplace. Instead of mere tokenism, we at FGII, have walked the talk and have taken several concrete steps that includes providing family floater health insurance cover to live-in partners including the LGBT community across all our health indemnity insurance products, introducing LGBTQIA+ friendly employee policies, and equipping our workplace with inclusive infrastructure like gender-neutral washrooms to welcome people from the community into the FGII family. By fostering a culture of acceptance via frequent conversations and events round the year, we have extended the scope of Pride celebrations beyond just a day or month,” Varma added.

"Home has no fixed address; it is wherever you can be yourself. Home can be your family circle, a stranger’s smile, a friend’s company or a lover’s arms. It can also be the place you work at. #WelcomeHome is a statement of Future Generali's unwavering allyship with the Pride family. Our film is set to a trans-man and musician, Jay Anand’s searing track, and we shot with over 15 members from the LGBTQIA+ community, essaying each person’s beautiful truth as honestly as we could," said Ram Cobain, CCO, Mullen Lintas.