Goibibo's new ad shows Kareena Kapoor reprising her role as Geet

Goibibo announces the launch of its second digital film in collaboration with brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka, Bebo. This film is an extension of the brand's “Hotels Aise on Goibibo, Full Marks by Bebo” campaign, brought to life through her signature charm and humour as the iconic “Geet” from Jab We Met.

The #Goibebo campaign integrates cues from the actor’s most memorable roles and her name to the brand proposition seamlessly, making the Goibibo travel experience both personal and relatable.

The first film gave voice to the main character energy of every Indian traveller with the famous "Poo" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham as the mouthpiece. The latest film goes one step further to bring in more relatability by recreating the iconic and infamous ‘Hotel Decent’ scene from Jab We Met to highlight the ease of discovering great hotels at amazing locations through Goibibo.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Goibibo shared, “As we have said before, the partnership between Bebo and Goibibo was always meant to be. This combination epitomises Goibibo’s strategic approach to engage with the youth through creative and entertaining content, aiming to establish a brand voice that everyone will sit up and take notice of. Who better to help push this goal forward than the perennially beloved Geet! Whether it's Poo with her flamboyance and sophistication in our previous film, or Geet with her spontaneous appeal, Goibibo assures travellers of Bebo's' seal of approval, promising a delightful and hassle-free travel experience for all types of travellers.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her excitement, stating, “This was so much fun to do… it actually looks like a scene from the film! Which is why I was happy to be inspired by one of my characters for this as the context was a natural fit with the brand’s concept and proposition. Working on this campaign overall has been super fun and special, especially since I share my name with it. So, remember to always #Goibebo!”

The film has been conceptualised by the creative agency Talented.

“Goibebo is an idea imagined and manifested by the Indian internet. If our first ad represented every Indian's main character energy through Poo; with Geet, we had the incredible opportunity to represent KKK as the og travel influencer. In the era of comebacks, audiences wilfully participated in casting two of Bebos most iconic characters for Goibibo” added Leena Gupta (Creative) and Nasreen Talukdar (Business Strategy) at Talented.