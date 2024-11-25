Google showcases humanlike AI in Gemini ad

Google has launched a new TV commercial promoting its AI platform, Gemini, as part of a broader campaign for the latest Pixel phone. The ad, titled "Now We’re Talking," highlights Gemini's advanced conversational capabilities, which allow it to engage in meaningful, humanlike discussions using a natural, human-sounding voice. The campaign includes notable figures like WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and actor Keke Palmer.

The ad portrays Gemini’s AI prowess through various scenarios. For instance, a young man ponders the Fermi paradox in a philosophical chat with Gemini, while another individual seeks the bot’s motivational advice about going to the gym. This conversational depth is enhanced by a groundbreaking feature: users can interrupt Gemini mid-response, unlike earlier AI systems that required waiting until the bot finished speaking. This small but impactful change brings the interaction closer to natural human conversation and signals Google’s effort to refine the nuances of AI communication.

The ad emphasises both practical and creative applications of Gemini. Users are shown relying on the AI for challenging tasks, such as drafting difficult emails or fixing mechanical issues like a car. Beyond utility, Gemini also serves as a source of emotional support and companionship. In one vignette, a father seeks advice on managing his hyperactive child, while in another, Keke Palmer confides her dreams to the bot. It showcases Gemini’s ability to straddle the line between being a productivity tool and a pseudo-human confidant.

Google’s ad taps into the burgeoning demand for AI tools that emulate human interaction, a market that continues to expand but faces ethical scrutiny. Such technologies have been criticised for their potential to blur the line between authentic and artificial relationships, raising concerns about dependency and societal implications. These worries came to the forefront during the Summer Olympics, when a controversial Google ad depicted a father using Gemini to write a fan letter to his daughter’s athletic hero. The ad was pulled after facing backlash for its perceived emotional detachment.

The Pixel campaign, developed by Google’s creative teams in collaboration with Ogilvy New York, features a 90-second flagship commercial that will air in the U.S. and select international markets through the end of the year. It is complemented by 15-second clips focusing on lighthearted exchanges between Gemini and celebrities like Keke Palmer, A’ja Wilson, and English soccer player Trent Alexander-Arnold. These shorter spots aim to highlight the playful and accessible side of the AI.

This campaign comes at a pivotal time for Google, as the company navigates antitrust trials that may require it to divest from Chrome to reduce its dominance in the search engine market. Rivals like The Trade Desk are leveraging this moment to promote their own advertising solutions, potentially weakening Google’s position in the tech landscape.

Google’s new ad doesn’t just market the Pixel phone or Gemini–it positions the AI platform as a cornerstone of modern living, capable of addressing both mundane and deeply personal needs. By refining conversational subtleties like real-time interruptions, Google aims to differentiate Gemini from competitors in the ongoing race for more humanlike AI systems. However, as the company expands its vision for AI-powered companionship, it must tread carefully to address societal concerns about authenticity, over-reliance on technology, and ethical use.