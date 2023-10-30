Gulf Oil's campaign unveils why Smriti Mandhana's scooter is the talk of the town

Each of us can relate to having that one neighbor who constantly asks to borrow a variety of items, from salt and sugar to even your scooter. Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently experienced a similar situation, where her scooter became incredibly popular among neighbors, policemen, and even superheroes. While she may find the frequent requests annoying, a recent Gulf Oil ad revealed that the scooter's popularity is not due to the vehicle itself, but the oil that it runs on.

In a digital-focused campaign, Gulf Oil Lubricants is creating buzz for its product launch ‘Gulf Pride Scooter engine oil.’ This product claims to offer ‘Insta pick up’.

In alignment with this, the brand has released a new advertisement featuring Mandhana.

In the ad, she is shown in a situation where everyone seems to be obsessing over her scooter and is seeking to borrow it.

The campaign began with a question on placards and culminated in the unveiling of an ad explaining the scooter's appeal. The campaign kicked off as the streets of the nation were filled with people holding placards that all posed a common question: "Smriti Mandhana, Aapka Scooter Milega Kya?"

The momentum continued with the brand posting a video clip, providing a teaser for the audience.

The final video revealed the secret of her scooter and what all the excitement is about.