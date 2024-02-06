Hero MotoCorp's new campaign empowers women riders beyond boundaries

In its stride towards breaking societal norms and empowering women riders, Hero MotoCorp has launched its new social impact campaign, #AbJaanaHoJahan to promote its product range Hero Pleasure.

Building on the success of the previous #LadkiChalaRahiHai campaign, the brand is not only challenging stereotypes but also innovating in its communication and product offerings. The brand aims to empower women aspiring for job opportunities in stereotypical male-oriented roles like journalists and athletes through its two ad films.

It attempts to overcome societal barriers that label such pursuits as unsafe, by paving the way towards a safer and more accessible future for women.

The campaign is poised to redefine the narrative surrounding women riders of Hero Pleasure, urging them to say 'Yes' to opportunities and 'No' to compromises.

In the films, brand ambassador Alia Bhatt is seen donning a double role for the first time as she becomes the face of a movement that challenges stereotypes and encourages women to take control of their narrative. She plays the roles of a woman making breakthroughs in her career and simultaneously plays the stereotypical character that attempts to discourage women in their path.

She is seen playing the role of a journalist in one ad film, challenging society’s apprehensions towards women working late hours by saying ‘No' to compromises in her career. The second ad film shows her as a woman who is ready to say ‘Yes’ to many challenges lying ahead for her in the male-dominated field like sports.

The films portray a situation where women face compromises, leading to missed opportunities for personal growth due to a lack of accessibility. This is where, Hero MotoCorp aims to give women riders the confidence to go beyond their comfort zones by highlighting its scooters’ features in the campaign.

With a focus on safety and convenience, the features include Rider Safety (SOS Alert, Share Location), Vehicle Security (Track my vehicle, Remote immobilization) and Rider Convenience (Vehicle Diagnostic, Roadside assistance).

With its message of ‘Ab Jaana Ho Jahan’, the campaign ensures that women can travel anywhere, anytime without worrying about their well-being. This is a significant step towards fostering a sense of independence and empowerment among women riders.