Hettich India’s latest campaign turns ordinary homes into magical experiences

Didn’t we all, as children, dream of having a bedroom that was nothing short of magical—spacious, stunning, and the perfect getaway from the chaos of school and playground squabbles? Now that we’re adults, don’t we still hold on to that dream? Don’t we still long for a home that’s not just inviting but also calming, a space where we can escape and relax after the busyness of daily life.



To bring this to life, Hettich India has launched its latest brand campaign, ‘The Youngest Magician’, driving its new positioning of ‘Magical Interior Experiences’. With the launch of this campaign, the brand aims to shift both industry and brand perceptions from purely functional considerations to creating an emotional connection that resonates deeply with consumers' love for their homes and décor.









To help bring about this desired change, the campaign showcases a young boy—a character whose fascination with the home interiors lead him to believe that with Hettich, he can truly be a magician. In a home where every corner should hold a touch of wonder, the boy demonstrates how Hettich can help transform ordinary spaces into places of magic. Moreover by embracing Hettich's global positioning of ‘Magical Interior Experiences’, the campaign aims to infuse a sense of wonder into the brand narrative.



Additionally, the brand aims to amplify its vision through a robust 360 media plan, inviting audiences to see their homes through the eyes of the ‘The Youngest Magician’, making it a place where every furniture fitting and built-in appliance present adds a touch of magic to daily life.



Commenting on the campaign, Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO of Hettich India & SAARC, said, "This campaign brings to life the transformative power of Hettich's innovative fitting solutions and appliances, turning ordinary moments into magical experiences within living spaces. With its stylish imagery and dynamic execution, the campaign aims to elevate the brand's aspirational appeal and showcase its commitment to enhancing lifestyles."