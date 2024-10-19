Hilary Rhoda’s latest campaign honours true beauty that comes from within

The festive season isn’t just a time for celebrations, but rather a time when we all truly feel our best. It's a time when dressing up isn’t just about looking good, it’s about the joy of embracing our culture, and the happiness of feeling beautiful inside and out. It’s the time of year when every outfit, every detail tells a story of tradition, love, and the pride we feel in being our true selves.



Understanding this connection between beauty and identity, the brand, Hilary Rhoda has been on a mission to give young women their first beauty experience—one that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. With their latest campaign, ‘Hilary Hai Toh Festive Hai’, Hilary Rhoda invites young women to honour their connection to beauty, weaving it into the heart of every festival, from Navratri to Diwali.

As one of our most awaited October-November festive seasons arrives, the ‘Hilary Hai Toh Festive Hai’ campaign brings in more than just makeup—giving us the chance to rethink what traditional festive beauty might mean to us. Through its campaign, it honours each festival with a unique theme that taps into its essence such as, ‘Hilary Hai Toh Rang Hai’ celebrating the joy and colour of Navratri, ‘Hilary Hai Toh Shringar Hai’ celebrating Karwachauth, and ‘Hilary Hai Toh Roshni Hai’ capturing the warmth and light of Diwali.

To execute the campaign, Hilary Rhoda embraced short-form content, meeting women where they are—on platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts with a focus on its two main products which are the ‘Quick Cream Blush and Power Of Matte Liquid Lipstick.' Moreover, through its collaborations with beauty influencers, the campaign also struck a deep chord with women, celebrating themes of womanhood, friendship, and beauty in ways that resonate and garnering over 15M views on social media.

At the heart of the ‘Hilary Hai Toh Festive Hai’ campaign lies the belief that every woman deserves to feel beautiful, without breaking the bank. It reinstills the belief in us that true beauty isn’t about expensive products, it’s about the confidence and joy that comes from within. Moreover, by blending festivities with a modern touch, this campaign is a reminder that true beauty shines through in the self-love and confidence we carry inside.

Outlining the campaign’s approach on social media, Vatsal Agrawal, CMO, Hilary Rhoda said, “We want our customers to experience the full scope of Hilary Rhoda's offerings, both online and offline. With this, we proudly present our homegrown brand in a fresh new avatar, ready to grow and connect in the digital world”.

Adding to what Agrawal said, Anushree Mishra, Brand Manager at Hilary Rhoda, said, “The festive campaign has successfully created a digital buzz, leading to a surge in demand for our products. With a focus on raising awareness of our online presence, Hilary Rhoda is more than ready to meet customer needs this festive season. The 'Hilary Hai Toh Festive Hai' campaign has set the tone, reinforcing that the upcoming festivities would be incomplete without Hilary Rhoda’s range of beauty essentials”.





