HSBC India celebrates 100 years in Kolkata

The heart of a city beats in its streets, its people, and the stories woven through time. Kolkata, a city where the past and present come together, has witnessed a journey of growth and change over the years. And one of those stories is deeply intertwined with HSBC India’s Dalhousie Square Branch, now known as B.B.D. Bagh.

HSBC’s Dalhousie Square Branch in Kolkata celebrates 100 years of growth, partnership, and progress. From humble beginnings to shaping India’s financial landscape, HSBC’s century-long journey at this iconic branch has been a testament to its commitment to the country’s growth.

In celebrating this milestone of 100 years, HSBC took a unique journey blending the past with the present. The campaign kicked off with an immersive audiovisual experience, using a mix of CGI and archival footage to showcase the intertwined stories of HSBC and India.

Additionally, the storytelling then took a creative leap with a unique ‘French window’ ad in the Times of India’s Kolkata edition, which cleverly captured the transformation of the iconic Dalhousie Square Branch and the vibrant growth of Kolkata itself.

The celebration didn’t just stick within the frames of a screen. It further spilled out onto the streets of Kolkata, where the city’s iconic yellow cabs and trams were painted in HSBC’s signature red, highlighting key milestones from the past century.

Moving further, the grand finale took place with a two-day event at the historic Dalhousie Square branch, filled with art, entertainment, and heartfelt tributes. Here, the celebration honoured the customers and pioneers who have been part of HSBC’s journey, reflecting on the shared history, the community, and the progress achieved together.

Additionally, the brand brought to life its journey through a compelling film, showcasing key milestones—from the branch's role in supporting India’s growth to pioneering innovations such as ATMs and fostering entrepreneurship. Moreover, the video blends personal stories with historic moments, offering a vivid narrative of a century-long partnership built on trust and commitment.

As HSBC celebrates 100 years of progress, it’s not just about honouring the past; it’s about embracing the endless possibilities that lie ahead. At its core, the campaign acknowledges that HSBC India has been more than just a bank, it has been a partner in India’s growth.